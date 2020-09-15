Astralis unify brand by renaming Origen LEC & FIFA teams

The Astralis Group has announced that their League of Legends team, previously called Origen, and their FIFA team, Future FC, will be renamed so to bring all their teams under the Astralis branding.

Astralis was previously only the name for the acclaimed Counter-Strike roster. The four-time Major winners cemented their CS:GO legacy after winning three consecutive Major championships during what has since been dubbed ‘the Astralis era.’

After their tenure at the top of the Counter-Strike world rankings during 2018-19 (which they held onto for just over a year), Astralis have endured a turbulent run of form.

A dip in performance has seen the CS:GO roster slip in the rankings, despite starting off 2020 in pole position. But outside of their performance in the server, the organization has taken steps towards unifying their esports’ brand.

Astralis rebrand LEC & FIFA team

It was announced in their September 11 press release that Astralis Group will “merge all the organization's activities and teams into one globally recognized brand: Astralis.”

As part of this move, the organization’s LEC team (previously Origen) and FIFA lineup (previously Future FC) will now fly the Astralis banner.

This comes as Astralis’ LEC roster recently made a shuffle to accommodate a more streamlined approach. As part of the restructure, Martin ‘Deficio’ Lynge has taken a step back from the organization.

It’s been a rollercoaster of highs/lows with strong Spring splits but failing to develop for Summer.



While the end results have been disappointing, I'm still sure we had good teams capable of making Worlds both years, and I take away a lot of learnings about team development. — Martin Lynge (@Deficiolol) September 15, 2020

Anders Hørsholt, CEO of Astralis Group explained how the move represents Astralis’ next step towards becoming a globally leading esports organization. “Through the merger of all activities and our team brands, we position ourselves as a leading organization in international esports.”

“Already today, the red star is iconic in the esports scene and we have made the strategic decision to dedicate all resources to creating a truly global brand in esports and gaming.”

Hørsholt explained how this move represents an ‘all-in’ approach from the Astralis Group. “We are investing significantly in this, to elevate everything around our teams. From the way we work with the individual players and teams, the culture of the organization and what we offer to fans and our other stakeholders.