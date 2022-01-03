Astralis announce performance strategy overhaul

Astralis have promoted their performance strategy as contributing towards their success in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for years, and now they’ve revealed their new-and-improved “integrated” strategy to carry them forward into 2022 and beyond.

Astralis are most known for housing what’s widely considered the best roster in CS:GO history, with four Major trophies between 2017 and 2019, and countless other tournament victories.

While player ability is a large factor that can’t be understated when digging into their successful run, the org have always made sure to attribute their performance initiatives as helping their players reach new levels.

Now, they’ve revealed the revitalized approach to mental and physical health of their players in the “integrated performance strategy” that they began devising in October 2021.

Advertisement

As we continue our work towards building a long-term foundation for success and results, we'd like to give a warm welcome to Signe and Mikkel, our now full-time performance coaches. ⭐ Read more: https://t.co/exYBGZEQFN — Astralis (@Astralisgg) January 3, 2022

Astralis signed performance coaches Mikkel Hjuler and Signe Find late in 2021 to take responsibility for the “overall physical and mental balance” of their teams in CS:GO and European League of Legends competition LEC.

While the two new hires have designed the new performance strategy for the org, a release reveals that players have other staff members tending to their every need, including a doctor, a body therapist, and a reflex therapist.

Astralis have deployed the new program at the start of 2022 and are initially focusing on their two flagship rosters before also delivering it to their players in Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, and FIFA.

Advertisement

“We have come a long way since the beginning, but I genuinely believe we are still only scratching the surface in esports, and we have certainly made decisions we needed to rethink along the way,” said Astralis’ director of sports, Kasper Hvidt.

“For one, during the Spring and Summer of 2021, it became apparent that we needed a more integrated strategy around the mental and physical aspects of performance. We prepared and made a change in the performance organization with the aim for all players not just to perform but that everybody is on the same page and motivated to take the next steps in their development.”