8 esports titles confirmed as medal events at 2022 Asian Games including League & Dota2

Eight esports titles, including League of Legends, DOTA 2, and FIFA, will be debuting as medal events at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, the Olympic Council of Asia has announced.

League of Legends, DOTA 2, FIFA, and Street Fighter V are among the games that have been selected as official competitions for the prestigious multi-sport event, which will be held from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou, located in the Chinese province of Zhejiang.

Medal event esports

In 2018, esports appeared at the Asian Games in Jakarta as demonstration events. Six titles were chosen to showcase the discipline: Arena of Valor, Clash Royale, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Pro Evolution Soccer, and Starcraft II. As demonstration events, the medals awarded did not count towards the final medal tallies.

China topped the unofficial medal standings with gold medals in Arena of Valor and League of Legends, as well as a silver medal in Clash Royale.

Now esports will take their place amongst the official medal events. Eight titles will be contested at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, according to the Olympic Council of Asia:

Arena of Valor

Dota 2

Dream Three Kingdom 2

FIFA

HearthStone

League of Legends

PUGB Mobile

Street Fighter V

The decision to add esports to the Asian Games was made in December 2020 at the OCA General Assembly and allows players the chance to represent their nation on the biggest regional sporting stage.

This official inclusion of esports is also likely to reignite debate as to whether esports should be admitted into the Olympics.