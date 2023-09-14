20 NBA stars get involved for $1 million 2K24 Championship Series

A slew of NBA stars have partnered with One Up for the platform’s NBA 2K24 Championship Series, an esports tournament series where amateur players can compete for $1 million in cash prizes.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, the LA Clippers’ Paul George, and the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray are among the 20 NBA stars that have partnered with platform provider One Up for the launch edition of the One Up x NBA 2K24 Championship Series, offering $1 million to participating players.

The news comes a month after Take-Two Interactive’s 2K, the publisher behind the NBA 2K series, announced a partnership with One Up to offer tournaments for amateur players on NBA 2K24, which launched on September 8.

Amateur NBA 2K24 players can now sign up for the $1 million tournament series

Between September 23 and January 20, One Up will organize 16 qualifiers, each hosted by a different NBA player. The winners of each qualifier will get $20,000 and a spot in the main tournament, with the top four advancing to the One Up x NBA 2K24 Championship in Miami, where the winner will earn $250,000.

In addition to the qualifiers, there will be four exhibition tournaments, also hosted by NBA stars, each with a $10,000 prize pool.

“Our partnership with 2K is about lowering the barrier to enter esports competitions as we believe esports should be for all,” One Up CEO Brandon Pitts said in a statement. “We are pumped to be one of the first major tournaments for NBA 2K24 across multiple platforms and provide fans of the game the opportunity to compete against others with the chance to win game-changing cash prizes.”

Below you can find the dates for all the qualifiers and exhibition tournaments, as well as their respective hosts:

NBA 2K24 Championship Series qualifiers:

9/23 – Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

9/30 – Paul George (LA Clippers)

10/7 – Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

10/14 – Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

10/21 – Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

10/28 – Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

11/4 – John Collins (Utah Jazz)

11/11 – Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

11/18 – Seth Curry (Dallas Mavs)

11/25 – Patrick Beverley (Philadelphia 76ers)

12/2 – Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)

12/9 – Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets)

12/30 – Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

1/6 – Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

1/13 – Mike Conley, Jr. (Minnesota Timberwolves)

1/20 – Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

NBA 2K24 Championship Series exhibition tournaments:

10/11 – Dorian Finney-Smith (Brooklyn Nets)

11/1 – Andre Drummond (Chicago Bulls)

11/22 – Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

12/13 – De’Anthony Melton (Philadelphia 76ers)

How to sign up for NBA 2k24 Championship Series:

Registration for the tournament series begins on September 14 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time via the Play One Up mobile app on Apple or Android.

Participants will simply need to log in to their Play One Up account, click on the “NBA 2K” community icon, and follow the steps to sign up. Registration for each qualifier will close one hour prior to the start time.

To participate in the tournament series, players must be residents of the U.S. and D.C. (excluding Arizona) and be 13 years or older. They also must have a valid One Up account, access to NBA 2K24 on PS5 or Xbox X/S, internet access, and access to a PSN ID with the PS Plus Service or an Xbox X/S with a gamertag and the Xbox Gold service.