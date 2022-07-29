100 Thieves host Juventus meet & greet with Bonucci and more

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Juventus’ Denis Zakaria, Weston McKennie, and Leonardo Bonucci visited the 100 Thieves compound for a meet and greet. The Serie A giants are in California to face Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl as part of their pre-season tour.

The worlds between esports and professional sports are closer than ever. Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray signed with FaZe Clan back in April 2021. The star quarterback regularly streamed on Twitch.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis announced he joined Nuke Squad in June and made an appearance at their L.A. mansion to play Warzone.

KSI and Logan Paul crossed into football, securing an Arsenal sponsorship for their hydration drink Prime. And now, 100 Thieves and the Italian football giants’ collaboration further bridges the gap between esports and professional sports.

100 Thieves hosts Juventus stars

100 thieves co-owner Jack ‘CouRageJD’ Dunlop welcomed the three football stars to the Cash App Compound and gave them a tour. Dunlop showed off the organization’s trophies from Valorant, CoD, and Fortnite.

The group closed things fittingly with a game of FIFA and a jersey swap photoshoot.

Juventus’ U.S. pre-season tournament is a homecoming of sorts for Weston Mckennie. The Washington native spent seven seasons with FC Dallas and one year in Germany. The dynamic midfielder joined the Turin-based club in 2020.

Denis Zakaria joined Juventus midway through the 2021 campaign after blossoming in Germany. Leonardo Bonnucci, one of the most decorated Italian footballers of all time, helped lead the club to six straight Serie A titles.

Nadeshot and CouRage meeting with Juventus might be an unexpected crossover for many, but it personifies the growth of esports.