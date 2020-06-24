Tarkov devs respond to backlash over change to quest rewards

A brief change to Escape From Tarkov quest rewards, along with a developer’s apparent response brushing off player’s concerns, has rubbed the Tarkov community the wrong way.

On June 22, Tarkov players discovered that a valuable reward, the T H I C C Items Case, for two of the game’s quests had been removed and replaced with a regular Items Case.

Besides having an amazing name, the T H I C C Items Case is incredibly valuable because it provides 196 inventory slots inside, while only taking up a total of 15 - which is why its temporary removal irked so many players who had yet to unlock it after the May 28 character wipe update.

After players started discussing the Case's removal as a reward for the Therapist's "Private Clinic" and Prapor's "Perfect Mediator" quests, a Battlestate Games developer with the name 'ShiroTenshi' replied to players on the official Tarkov forums essentially saying, "If you don't like it, don't play it," - which did not go over well, to say the least.

Read More: Escape From Tarkov devs reveal Flea Market changes in June 19 update

"Having things change unexpectedly is one of the many things that can happen when playing a game that is still in development and not finished," Shiro wrote. "Everything would eventually reset anyway with the next wipe. It being fair or not has nothing to do with it. Continuing the development of the game, which will involve continued changes to said game, is the goal here."

"I am sorry you feel cheated from these changes, but if that is the case then playing during the development stage may not be for you," they continued. "After the game has full release, these sort of things will not happen so you may want to wait until that point."

After ShiroTenshi's response was posted to the Tarkov subreddit, Battlestate Games Cheif Operating Officer Nikita Buyanov replied apologizing to players and telling them, "If you see any statement - look for my nickname or name, if it's not - than don't take it seriously."

Shortly after apologizing to the playerbase, Battlestate reverted the changes, one again making the T H I C C Items Case a reward for both quests.