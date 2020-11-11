Summit1g explains why he can't play Escape from Tarkov anymore - Dexerto

Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar is one of the biggest names on Twitch, and once had some very popular Escape from Tarkov streams — but says he can’t play the game anymore and has explained why he quit it.

Summit has never really stuck to one game in particular and is happy to float between different titles while streaming, keeping things feeling a little more fresh for his viewers.

That said, once upon a time he would play Battlestate Games’ Escape from Tarkov survival FPS religiously, and picked up a lot of fans to go with it.

Now, his EFT streams have died off — and they might not be returning any time soon if these comments are anything to go by.

While streaming PUBG on November 10, one viewer asked summit if he’d be streaming Escape from Tarkov, and found out exactly why the streamer won’t be touching the game too soon.

“Listen, it may be nice reminiscing on EFT, the times that you’re winning and owning,” summit said. “But all the times in between when you’re getting one-tapped and having to re-gear, then losing a fight and having to re-gear, and then winning a couple of fights and just being stressed out of your mind… That’s a stressful game.”

That wasn’t all, though. He continued: “It’s a lot of heart attacks. Not to mention those rounds where you just can’t find anyone. You’re hearing gunshots, you’re walking around, you can’t find sh*t. And then Jomo Scav walks in, shoots you with a shotgun, almost kills you, and while you’re healing a team of three walks by and kills you.”

Summit is clearly still dealing with some animosity towards Escape from Tarkov thanks to these unfortunate situations he gets himself into in-game, which is definitely something most gamers can relate to.

It’s possible he’ll stream the game again one day, but if you’re a fan of Summit because of his EFT streams, don’t set your expectations too high.