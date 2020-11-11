 Summit1g explains why he can't play Escape from Tarkov anymore - Dexerto
Escape from Tarkov

Summit1g explains why he can’t play Escape from Tarkov anymore

Published: 11/Nov/2020 10:42

by Jacob Hale
Summit1g Escape from Tarkov Twitch streams


Summit1g

Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar is one of the biggest names on Twitch, and once had some very popular Escape from Tarkov streams — but says he can’t play the game anymore and has explained why he quit it.

Summit has never really stuck to one game in particular and is happy to float between different titles while streaming, keeping things feeling a little more fresh for his viewers.

That said, once upon a time he would play Battlestate Games’ Escape from Tarkov survival FPS religiously, and picked up a lot of fans to go with it.

Now, his EFT streams have died off — and they might not be returning any time soon if these comments are anything to go by.

Escape from Tarkov sniper

Summit’s Escape from Tarkov streams were very popular among fans of the game.

While streaming PUBG on November 10, one viewer asked summit if he’d be streaming Escape from Tarkov, and found out exactly why the streamer won’t be touching the game too soon.

“Listen, it may be nice reminiscing on EFT, the times that you’re winning and owning,” summit said. “But all the times in between when you’re getting one-tapped and having to re-gear, then losing a fight and having to re-gear, and then winning a couple of fights and just being stressed out of your mind… That’s a stressful game.”

That wasn’t all, though. He continued: “It’s a lot of heart attacks. Not to mention those rounds where you just can’t find anyone. You’re hearing gunshots, you’re walking around, you can’t find sh*t. And then Jomo Scav walks in, shoots you with a shotgun, almost kills you, and while you’re healing a team of three walks by and kills you.”

Summit is clearly still dealing with some animosity towards Escape from Tarkov thanks to these unfortunate situations he gets himself into in-game, which is definitely something most gamers can relate to.

It’s possible he’ll stream the game again one day, but if you’re a fan of Summit because of his EFT streams, don’t set your expectations too high.

Entertainment

James Charles explains why he’s never been in an official relationship

Published: 11/Nov/2020 5:57

by Brad Norton


James Charles

One of the biggest stars on the internet, social media personality James Charles has just revealed that he’s never been involved in a proper relationship and here’s why.

The 21-year-old YouTube sensation boasts over 23 million subscribers on the platform with similar followings across Instagram and TikTok as well. Despite his social media empire and immense wealth, Charles has supposedly always lacked one thing in particular: an official relationship.

With nearly every action being shared around online, a real relationship is something that he’s never shared with his audience. Not in an attempt to keep some aspect of his life private, simply because a true partnership hasn’t come to fruition.

“Dating is a very tricky situation,” he admitted in a November 10 interview with The Hollywood Fix. With the topic of cheating at the forefront of the conversation, Charles began dipping over to his own personal relationship struggles.

James Charles talking to camera

Charles has never shared a public relationship before for good reason.

 I think if you’re in a relationship, you shouldn’t be cheating or sending anybody else photos. It’s very inappropriate.” When pressed on whether he’d cheated on a former partner, Charles explained how it simply wasn’t possible.

“I’ve never been in a relationship in the first place to cheat on anybody.” In fact, he’s never even come “close” to committing due to a number of poor experiences in the past.

“I’ve been f***ed over a lot just in terms of people using me,” he explained. “So I have very high standards.” He’s been through the wringer with others looking to get close for their own personal gain and career opportunities. 

However, Charles has learned from every experience and has boundaries in place for those reasons.“I’ve definitely figured out my red flags,” he added. “I know how to be careful.”

The relevant section begins at the 0:58 mark below.

This isn’t to say that the door is completely shut for his first potential relationship soon though. Purely just that Charles is waiting for the “right person.”

Whether it’s sooner or later, when Charles finds the ideal match, it’s sure to spread like wildfire across social media.