How to get Escape from Tarkov’s new Hideout Twitch drops

Escape from Tarkov has a new set of drops on Twitch for your Hideout that will survive wipes, but you won’t unlock them by just watching a stream. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the years, plenty of games have teamed up with Twitch to reward fans for watching along for a few hours. You might get a new skin, early access to a beta test, and even few credits to use on microtransactions – we’ve seen pretty much everything on offer.

Article continues after ad

Escape from Tarkov is one of those that has dipped in with those too, giving fans the chance to get high-level armor, new weapons, and currency. They’ve proven popular with those EFT diehards who spend hours on end grinding Woods, Customs, and Interchange.

Obviously, they haven’t been hard to come by – just throw a stream from someone like Pestily or lvndmark on for a few hours to get some free swag. However, the newer ones are centered around your hideout and will actually survive wipes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Escape from Tarkov Twitch drops for Hideout

That’s right, there is a new set of Twitch drops coming for Tarkov fans in the form of the ‘Serenity’ Hideout customization set.

This will include exclusive variations of walls, flooring, and ceilings for your hideout.

To get your hands on it, you’ll have to subscribe to two different Twitch streamers who are playing Escape from Tarkov. That’s right, you’ll have to put your hand in your pocket for this one. Renewing an existing sub will also count as one of your two.

Article continues after ad

Head over to Twitch Find the Escape from Tarkov category Subscribe to 2 streamers – either paid or gifting a sub to someone else You’ll then get the Hideout reward

You won’t be able to get the rewards via in-game progression, it will only come via the drop. And you can only get one per Twitch account, so don’t try it more than once.

These drops are only available until February 3rd, so you’ll have to act fast too.

If the drops aren’t your thing, there are still plenty of in-game promo codes you can use to get some neat rewards.

Article continues after ad