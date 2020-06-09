How to get Escape from Tarkov Twitch Drops: schedule, rewards, more

The Escape from Tarkov community is going to be getting a new round of Twitch Drops to take with them in their treks across Norvinsk, and here’s how to prepare for the upcoming items.

The Twitch promotion will give new players and seasoned veterans the chance to earn some extra in-game gear ranging from weapons to equipment.

But audiences will have to be sure to follow the simple process of signing up for the actual giveaway by linking a few accounts together in order to be eligible for Battlestate Games’ upcoming event.

EFT Twitch Drops schedule

Twitch Drops for Escape from Tarkov will be going live on Thursday, June 11 at 2:00 AM PT / 5:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM BST and will run for 11 days. The promo will end on Monday, June 22, also at 5 AM ET.

There’s going to be a huge list of streamers getting the “Drops are enabled” tag on the first day and will rotate through multiple broadcasts for the majority of the giveaway. However, on the final days of June 21 and June 22, everyone who was eligible to have drops enabled their EFT streams from before will have them active to give viewers a chance to watch, collect and play.

How to sign up for EFT Twitch Drops

Signing up for the drops is easy, but will take a bit of a procedure to make sure your account is eligible to start earning rewards as soon as you tune into a qualifying stream.

Create an Escape from Tarkov Profile (if you don't have one) which will be linked to your game. Link your Twitch profile to your Escape from Tarkov account from the EFT site here. Tune in to any approved EFT streaming channels with the “Drops are enabled” tag from June 11 - June 22. Farm hours to start earning rewards!

The devs said that “at certain intervals” people will get one item. You can have multiple items but the time logged will only count for the streams that are qualified for drops.

EFT rewards from Twitch Drops

The developers weren’t specific about the rewards that would be available, but they did say that there were going to be a host of chances for getting a guaranteed drop.

Weapons, equipment, “various” rare items and more will be available for players to collect. Though EFT veterans hope that the devs don’t get too generous and drop items that can sway the game’s economy.

Like all Twitch Drop events, this is sure to get more people interested and will be a good time to load into the survival game and enjoy the fruits of your viewership.