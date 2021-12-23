How to get Escape from Tarkov Twitch drops

Wondering how to claim Escape from Tarkov’s Twitch drops? Here’s everything you need to know to take part in EFT’s New Year celebrations.

As winter festivities come to a close and the curtains fall on 2021, Battlestate Games are celebrating the impending New Year by offering players limited-time Twitch drops.

With gaming behemoths such as summit1g and xQc diving back into the fray, viewers will simply have to tune in to some of their favorite streamers in order to claim these coveted prizes.

So, looking to get Escape from Tarkov’s Twitch drops and deck your arsenal out with boughs of holly? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Contents

Escape from Tarkov New Year Twitch Event dates

In order to start snatching up your Tarkov goodies, you’ll need to watch EFT streamers between December 28, 2021, 2 AM PST / 5 AM EST / 10 AM GMT / 11 AM CEST to January 8, 2022 at the same time.

How to claim Escape from Tarkov Twitch drops

In order to claim Escape from Tarkov’s Twitch drops, you’ll have to watch one of the participating streamers. The list changes daily, so here’s a breakdown right here.

However, on December 28 and January 8 you don’t need to be watching a specific streamer, just any stream in the Escape from Tarkov category.

In order to claim your loot drops you’ll need to link your Twitch to your EFT account:

Advertisement

Log into the official Escape from Tarkov website. Sign into your Twitch account. Select “link Twitch account” from the right-hand menu. Voila! Your accounts are now linked. Watch participating streams to earn your drops!

Current EFT Twitch drops

Battlestate have remained pretty tight-lipped about what will be available throughout the campaign, but have clarified that drops may include “weapons, gear, various rare items, etc.”

In the event’s trailer, we see a Lab. Keycard, a 6B-13 Flora, a 6B43 6A, as well as a slew of other goodies up for grabs.

So that’s everything you need to know to score yourself some Tarkov-style Christmas gifts! Looking to keep up with all things EFT? Be sure to check out our dedicated page.