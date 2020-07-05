Escape From Tarkov update patch notes: new item, price changes, & more

Escape from Tarkov developers, Battlestate Games, have revealed the changes they made in their small July 3rd update – including the return of BS ammo being purchasable.

In recent weeks and months, Battlestate Games have continued to keep Escape from Tarkov fresh with new content and bug fixes. Though, not everything has gone down a storm with fans. The devs recently apologized for a change they made to a few quests.

However, since then, they’ve dropped two new updates – one on June 29 where they added two brand new quests for players over level ten, and another on July 3.

The latter was more of a tweak focused update rather than a full-blown patch, with changes being made to sale prices and spawn rates in certain scenarios.

The Tarkov devs revealed the changes on Twitter, tweeting out that they’d added an alpha container for purchase, upped quantity of items to spawn in plastic weapon boxes, and lowered stress resistance requirement in ‘Skier flint’ quest.

The stress resistance change saw the required level drop from eight to six, making it more accessible to players who haven’t got their skills up all that much just yet.

On top of that, the devs also noted that they’d upped the sell price for certain items – with heavy armor, video cards, and dry fuel being mentioned as the standouts.

- BS ammo is back to purchase as barter — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) July 3, 2020

BS ammo was also added back to be gained through the barter system. You’ll have to give up two can of Hot Rod to get your hands on it.

As a result of the tweaks, the Tarkov market has already seen some changes in price for items and the double damage bug that had plagued the BS ammo sees to be no ore. We’ll just have to keep an eye on any future changes, too.

Escape from Tarkov July 3rd patch notes