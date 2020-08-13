Escape from Tarkov update ups Bitcoin value & fixes bugs: patch notes

Escape from Tarkov developers Battlestate Games have rolled out a significant update on August 13, patch 0.12.7.8599, to fix a host of bugs and issues in the game.

The game was down for around two hours as the patch was rolled out, with the changes resolving a number of complaints players have had – some for a matter of weeks now.

The update also generally better optimized the game, namely regarding memory usage, which should result in smoother gameplay overall regardless of your hardware.

Battlestate have now provided a full list of the changes in the update, via official patch notes.

Escape from Tarkov update 0.12.7.8599 patch notes

Fixed:

Optimizations of memory consumption.

A bug with the grenade launcher's load status.

A bug with the glass shader (face shields).

Error when purchasing items in exchange for dogtags.

A bug when the character did not leave the location, after the reconnect at the "train” exfil.

Various fixes for bot behavior.

Various bugs and problems on locations.

Various minor bugs and problems.

Bitcoin value increase

After the update, players also noticed that the value of bitcoin had shot back up to 150K.

There doesn't appear to be a fix for the notorious speed glitch which has reared its head again in EFT though, as players noted back at the end of July.

The devs did manage to fix this exploit when players are moving forwards, however it still seems to work if the player is moving backward instead.

Patch 12.8 is expected to come this month, in August, at least according to the most recent information from Battlestate. What exactly it will contain is not known though.

Patch 12.9, expected in September, is set to bring Chest Rig and Plate Carriers customization, before the new Streets of Tarkov map is added in 13.0, expected in October.