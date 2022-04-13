Escape From Tarkov update 0.12.12.15.4 patch notes: DLSS, new guns, skill reworks

Battlestate Games are constantly striving to make Escape From Tarkov a deeper and more complete experience, and this is very evident with the new 0.12.12.15.4 update patch notes.

Escape From Tarkov is not for the faint of heart, as this punishingly difficult FPS makes use of hyper-realism to create a compelling and challenging game.

The game has enjoyed a lot of success and attention thanks to one of the game’s biggest fans – Dr Disrespect – and players continue to enjoy its deviation away from the formula of mainstream FPS games.

Escape From Tarkov is still technically in its early access phase, despite being available since 2016, and constant updates are being deployed to fine-tune and iron out niggles. The 0.12.12.15.4 update is the latest round of changes by the devs, and we have the full patch notes for it.

Escape From Tarkov update 0.12.12.15.4 release date & time

The 0.12.12.15.4 update for Escape From Tarkov was released on April 13, 2022, and is live in the game right now.

It includes all the patch notes that we will list below for you to read.

Escape From Tarkov 0.12.12.15.4 update features: DLSS, QOL changes & fixes

The headline addition in the new Escape From Tarkov update has to be the welcoming of Nvidia DLSS to the game. For those unaware, this sophisticated piece of technology greatly enhances the game’s performance on your system, boosts the frame rate, and makes the graphical fidelity sharper and crisper.

Furthermore, Revolvers have been added to the game, along with some new ammo types to discover during your salvaging sessions.

Not only that, but the devs have adjusted some of the Skills to balance them out a bit and address a large number of Quality of Life fixes.

Escape From Tarkov 0.12.12.15.4 patch notes

Optimizations:

Added several optimizations for the game server and network component;

Optimized memory consumption of 3D models;

Added optimizations for physics and CPU time for processing light source visibility;

Optimized shadow and cloud shaders;

Improved game stability during issues with backend connection;

Improved the speed of loading into a raid;

Functionality:

Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS 2.3.1 has been added to the game.

DLSS is developed to increase frame rate during high GPU usage. If the game already runs on your PC at a high frame rate, then your graphics card’s frame rendering time may be faster than the DLSS execution time. In this case, DLSS is not needed because it will not increase the frame rate. However, if the game is heavy on the graphics card (FPS is below 60fps), then DLSS will provide an optimal performance boost. In this case, you can increase your graphics settings to get the most out of DLSS.

DLSS works only with Nvidia graphics cards with the RTX technology DLSS will give an FPS boost only if your graphics card worked under 97-100% usage before DLSS; If the GPU doesn’t work with high usage, you can increase it by selecting higher graphics settings, and then enabling DLSS; DLSS works best at high resolutions, we recommend using it with monitors with a 2560×1440 resolution and higher.

Auxiliary tools used in some crafting recipes will return back to stash after production completion;

Added weapon and armor repair kits. These kits can be found in raid, but can only be used while not in a raid. The effectiveness of repair kits is affected by the Weapon Maintenance and Intelligence skills;

Added revolvers: Chiappa Rhino 200DS chambered in 9×19 Chiappa Rhino 50DS chambered in .357

Added new ammo types: .357 Magnum Soft Point .357 Magnum JHP .357 Magnum Hollow Point .357 Magnum FMJ

In the near future, we will also add two more versions of Chiappa Rhino chambered in .40 SW and 9×21 ITA.

Added leveling for revolver mastering;

Improved Rogue AI to enhance their teamwork interactions;

Reworked the spawn mechanics for Scavs in order to exclude spawns near players and inside objects. Additionally, it’s aimed to remove the ability to spawn at Scav or Rogue sniper positions as player scavs;

Added the ability to click the NEXT button on the PMC USEC/BEAR faction selection screen before the models are fully loaded;

Updated the sounds of pouch interaction for several weapon and magazine types;

Reworked the stats of the Endurance elite level skill Increases breath recovery speed by 50% (was 100%) Increases stamina by 20% (was 25%)

Added the ability to sort tasks by location in the quest menu;

Reworked the Scav behavior mechanics on Factory while players are fighting Tagilla;

Added inertia for bots when accelerating and decelerating, added speed settings for bots during stationary turning and running;

Bots will no longer shoot while switching stance (for example, when trying to go prone or stand up);

Added the ability to replace an operational task in the trader quest menu. The replaced task will be considered failed. The cost of each subsequent replacement will increase until the task’s completion timer runs out;

Disabled environmental sounds (like wind or rain) while loading into raid;

Added a new type of operational task – elimination while using a specific weapon class, like sniper or assault rifles;

Added overheating ability for several weapon attachments;

The death screen now shows a player’s nickname if you were killed by a Player Scav;

Added the Connection Type tab to the game settings section, select HTTP in case of issues with access to the functional sections of the lobby. The setting does not affect the game performance during raids;

List of fixes: