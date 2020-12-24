Escape from Tarkov patch 0.12.9 notes: Wipe, new map, new weapons & more

Escape from Tarkov has become one of Twitch’s most popular streaming titles, and the FPS has just undergone a big update which promises an ominous wipe, as well as new weapons and an expansion.

Escape from Tarkov isn’t a game that gets updated all too frequently, but when new patches drop, they drop in style. It’s safe to say that this time around Battlestate Games are promising some serious changes.

The patch will drop on December 24 at 7AM (GMT), 2AM (EST), 11PM December 23 (PST), and considering it’s a 4 hour long instal there’s some serious new features on the horizon.

These will include the new weapons that devs were teasing all throughout November and December, as well as a lot of other Tarkov goodies.

In a Tweet on December 23, Battlestate games promised that there would be some serious new updates for the popular FPS, promising what they called “a wipe” just in time for Christmas.

And that’s exactly what they’ve given us. A new part of the map, dubbed “The Woods” has been released on this patch, as well as fixes to the noises made when walking on vegetation and grass. This implies that The Woods will be Tarkov’s latest battleground – something that fans have been waiting for for some time.

There’s even more though. There’s a whole host of new weapons and ammunition types for Tarkov players to get their hands on. Fans can now look forward to demolishing their opponents with the following weapons, which many fans have been excited to get their hands on since Battlestate started teasing them:

KRISS Vector SMG in both 9х19 and .45.

SIG MCX Assault rifle in .300 Blackout.

UMP SMG in .45.

Mk-18 mod 1 Mjölnir DMR in .338 LM.

Aside from this, there’s a multitude of other fixes and adjustments which are listed in the full patch notes below.

Escape from Tarkov patch 0.12.9 full notes

Added and changed:

“Woods” expansion.

Reworked PMC initial gear sets.

Added customization of head and voice when creating character: for now it’s only two new heads for each faction added. You can’t change head and voice after the character is created. You will be able to do it only after profile reset or wipe.

Added skill “Immunity”.

Reworked “Metabolism”.

Reduced the volume of steps and interaction with vegetation.

Added chance to cause bleedings to the ammunition. Now some ammo can cause heavy or light bleeding more often than other rounds.

Now some face shields and glasses will reduce the time of blindness effect from flashbang rounds and grenades.

Players will be receiving letters with a supply package for the first 7 days of playing.

Added “All” button in the purchasing menu when buying from dealers via Flea market. Now you can select all available items with a single click.

Filters in the W-List tab are now modified separately and do not affect other Flea market tabs.

“Enter” button now confirms the action in most dialogue windows.

Slot highlighting when dragging items in your inventory can now be turned off.

Equipped armbands are now unlootable and can’t be lost upon death.

The letter with the reward for the exit in cooperation with the scav will now come with a slight delay.

Containers will apply restriction filters to mods installed on the transported object. I.e., putting a mount with a thermal sight installed on it into a secured container is no longer allowed.

New equipment and clothing is added: PMC tops and bottoms, body armor, rigs, Smoke balaclava, and tops for the Scavs.

Changed the characteristics of a large number of weapon mods.

Simplified the Jaeger quests.

Updated some quests: changed execution conditions, starting conditions, rewards.

Reduced bonus of recoil reduction from the recoil control skill and weapon relates practical skills.

Now character overweight starts at 35 kg. Used to be 40.

Increased purchase limits for some ammo from dealers.

New weapons and ammunition:

KRISS Vector SMG in both 9х19 and .45.

SIG MCX Assault rifle in .300 Blackout.

UMP SMG in .45.

Mk-18 mod 1 Mjölnir DMR in .338 LM.

.300 blk, .338 Lapua Magnum ammunition.

Various new weapon mods.

AI:

Fixed bots hanging behind stationary weapons.

Fixed a bug where Killa could not hear the enemies approaching from behind.

Other various bot fixes and optimizations.

Optimization:

Animation optimizations for interfaces.

Optimizations of sounds in RAM.

Server optimizations.

Fixed:

Aiming a GL40 with Reflex sights.

The position of the character’s body when blind firing was not reset after opening the inventory.

Blinding was imposed even if the player used a thermal imager.

The stationary machine gun was removed from its mount if the player used it while in the blindfiring position.

It was possible to use the tops and bottoms of the opposite faction.

The nickname could not be changed if the new nickname was 15 characters long.

The range value of the sight did not change immediately after alignment if the weapon had two sights on it.

A duplicate weapon could hang behind the player’s back for a few seconds after changing weapons.

Some pants had the equipped gun hanging outside the holster during the fitting on the Ragman service screen.

The observer did not see the player checking the fire mode on his weapon.

Weapon presets: