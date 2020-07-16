Escape from Tarkov patch 0.12.7: Customs expansion, new scav boss, more

Battlestate Games have revealed the patch notes for Escape from Tarkov update 0.12.7, and it’s one of the biggest overhauls in the Russian-produced hardcore shooter, including a huge Customs expansion, a new scav boss, and plenty more.

The Escape from Tarkov devs have officially unveiled early patch notes for the upcoming 0.12.7 update, and there’s plenty to dissect. As well as the headlining Customs changes, and scav boss Sanitar’s debut, Battlestate are also shipping a massive chest health rework.

Shoreline will also be getting a few more quests added in patch 0.12.7, and two new guns are being added to the loot pool too. Here’s everything coming in the next scheduled Escape from Tarkov update, which is expected to drop later this week.

Customs expansion

Player-favorite Escape from Tarkov map Customs is set to get a bit of an overhaul in patch 0.12.7, the Battlestate devs confirmed on July 14. As well as a few new locations, Customs will now have a few more stationary gun locations.

The biggest swaps are the extensions of Customs’ industrial area and the construction site nearby. The Customs scav boss, Reshala, will now roam out of his usual Dorms patrol more often as well, to new “further-reaching” areas.

Overall, this map update will expand Customs by around 30-40%. Notably, it will also remove the bottleneck area at the rail overpass. This is an area of the map players have been calling to be tweaked since the game was released.

New scav boss Sanitar

One of the biggest changes for Escape from Tarkov patch 0.12.7 is the debut of a brand new scavenger boss, Sanitar. The new AI opponent commander will spawn on Shoreline after the new update goes live later this week.

According to Battlestate head developer Nikita Buyanov, the new scav boss was a former doctor at health resort Lazurny Bereg before arriving in Tarkov. He also worked at the iconic TerraGroup laboratories before they were partially destroyed.

Sanitar will “actively use professional skills while in combat,” Nikita confirmed. On top of his mid-combat skills, Sanitar will also provide fast healing for himself, as well as all scav gang members that fight alongside him too.

Expect the new boss to come armed with a few first-aid kits and other medical supplies in most Shoreline raids. If you have loaded into the battle as a player-scav, Sanitar may even drop you off a few healing items too.

Player chest health gets ‘mega-buff’

It’s a bit surprising that Battlestate Games buried this change so far down in their patch notes to be honest ⁠— could they not really consider it as big of a tweak to the Escape from Tarkov metagame as it likely will be?

Basically, all player chest health stats are being buffed by 5 points. That doesn’t sound like much, and only takes it to 85HP overall. It’s a huge change, however, because most meta guns do around 40 damage per bullet.

That means some of the best guns and bullets in the game, including the 7.62x51mm M80 round and the 7.62x54mm LPS Gzh rounds, will have their one-shot status removed. Instead, they will now have to land two chest shots to fully kill a rival player.

Equally, the super-popular 5.56x45mm M995 round, which slots into the dominant Colt M4A1 assault rifle, will now go from two shots to the chest to kill, to three. This is going to be a big change for time-to-kill, and could flip the meta on its head.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlQttnGi6W0

Finally, Battlestate Games are also adding a reporting system to the post-match lobby in Escape from Tarkov from patch 0.12.7. This will be directed towards “suspicious” players, as well as bug abusers and unacceptable nicknames.

Here’s the full Escape from Tarkov patch 0.12.7 notes. This new update should be available to download by the end of the week, Battlestate Games has confirmed.

Escape from Tarkov patch 0.12.7 full notes

Improved AI behavior

Bots can pick up items now

Improved AI behavior when they see bodies

Bots now can pick up a second firearm from bodies

AI now can greet each other or player scavs, showing their peaceful intentions

Bots will eat\drink while in peaceful mode

AI will perform a mag check when in peaceful mode

Bots can check someone for friend or foe by aiming at him for some time, if they’re not sure of one’s intentions

Bots will sprint while patrolling if they consider the spot being dangerous

AI will be able to storm the player as a group, if he’s holding position and attacking them

AI will try to avoid dangerous places

New weapons

FN GL40 Grenade launcher

Mossberg 590A1 Shotgun

New ammo

.366 AP-M

.45 ACP Hydr-Shock

9×19 mm QuakeMaker

9×19 mm 7N31

.45 ACP Lasermatch FMJ

.45 ACP AP

7.62×51 mm M993

M381 HE 40×46 мм

M386 HE 40×46 мм

M406 HE 40×46 мм

M433 HEDP 40×46 мм

M441 HE 40×46 мм

M576 buckshot 40×46 мм

New Stimulants

3-(b-TG)

L1 (Noradrenaline)

P22 (Specimen 22)

AHF1-M

Meldonin

“Obdolbos” cocktail

M.U.L.E

Skill System reworks & improvements

New skill “Surgery”

Reduces HP penalty for surgery

Improved surgery speed

(Elite) No HP penalty for the restored body part

(Elite) Maximum increase in the speed of surgery

New skill “Aim drills”

Increase of the aiming speed

Decrease the volume of aiming

(Elite) No hand shaking at any stamina value, first 2 seconds after aiming

(Elite) Reduced hands shaking during tremor and fracture, the first 2 seconds after aiming

Rework of the “Strength” skill

All weight limits increased

Speed of the sprint increased

Jump height increased

Strength of the grenade throw increased

Strength of a melee attack increased

(Elite) The weight does not take into account the weapons on the sling and on the back

(Elite) Melee attack can be stronger than usual

Rework of the “Endurance” skill

Increased feet stamina

Reduced stamina consumption for jumping

Increased holding breath time when ads

Increased the speed of breath recovery

(Elite) Maximum increase in breathing recovery rate

(Elite) Breathing is no longer dependent on energy

(Elite) Increased stamina reserve

Various fixes in old skills

Added 5 HP to the health of “Chest” zone (from 80 to 85)

Optimization

Optimized the rendering of decals

Fixed freezes that happened when the sound of thunder or the sound of grenades exploding was played

Optimized the performance of the game server

Fixed an issue with killing the boss of a group of raiders who appeared on the scene after interacting with the trigger was leading to errors on the server

Minor optimizations on the first shot or hit

Optimization of hideout sounds

Fixes of errors that could potentially lead to different freezes

Flea Market

The search will be updated if you delete and add an item to the wish list

Loss of a player’s nickname and rating from the offer line after applying filters

The “search by item” option now resets the selected filters

Bug displaying the loading spinner on top of the list of offers

The mount without the “Found in raid” label ceased to be semitransparent (blocked) in the selection of the item for the offer, if you put and remove the mod on it

Bug when the merchant’s avatar was flattened

Incorrect tag behavior on marked items for a flea market offer if you select multiple items from the container, closing and opening the container

Horizontal scrollbar on the product sales screen

Bug when the player couldn’t put 2 identical weapons on the flea market if one of them was included in the starter kit for pre-order

Error 1508 – You send bad items- when putting an empty pack of cartridges on a flea Market

Bug, when for buying through a flea market goods from npc merchants needed items found in raid

Weapon Presets

Displaying the indicator “you have mods to build” when there are no mods for the build in the stash

Bug when the build could have been built with the wrong mod that was not in the preset

Weapon disassembly bug if you build the same preset twice with the same weapon

Ability to select items that are blocked for purchase, via the presets by clicking the button “Select all”

Packs of items are no longer displayed in the purchase lists of preset mods

The purchase lists of presets no longer display items the player’s own offers

Added an error about lack of space when purchasing preset mods

Bug when opening presets through the lower panel that caused the game client to freeze

Hideout

Various fixes in the bitcoin farm

White authorization screen if you improve the pre-order version while in the hideout

Bug when it was possible to install a filter with zero resource in the “Water collector” and it could not be uninstalled

Calculation of fuel consumption time in the “Generator” zone

Bug duplicating the canister icon, when selecting a canister, in the “Generator” zone

Various bugs in group chat

Bugs with the discharge of weapons in the stash

Incorrect position of the fire mod pin and the turn of the barrel of the PPSH

Visual bug for displaying a zero bonus in the base level zones in the Hideout

Visual bug with the availability of time selection before the raid on the Laboratory screen

A bug where the player could spawn outside the location

Spamming error NullReferenceException: MuzzleManager

An error that occurs every tim e after treatment or getting a fracture

“Failed to create device file” error that occurs during client downtime

Errors when assigning voice commands

Spamming error when a large number of bots are active in the offline mode

Various errors while loading in raid

Bugs and issues with Customs location

Various issues and improvements related to AI

Fixed a bug when bots didn’t follow a grenade throw with a voiceline

Solved handful of bugs related to bots getting stuck

Fixed a bug where a Gluhar would not react to a killed in the head ally

Solved a bug when bots tried to heal a blacked out body part

Bots are now able to treat debuffs on blacked out body parts again

Fixed a handful of bugs with bots knocking out doors

Other AI related bug fixes and improvements

Various localization fixes and improvements

Other minor bugs and issues

General Changes

Now it is possible to examine items from the construction requirements screen in the Hideout

Added displaying the time before the bleeding effect disappears in the stash

Now if you are not matched to the raid within 45 minutes, the search will be canceled

Updated SV-98 animation, hold, new animations when entering and exiting a sprint, new hold in the menu and on the loading screen

Updated PPSH animation, hold, and new animations when entering and exiting a sprint

Bug Fixes