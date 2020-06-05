Escape from Tarkov new Hideout crafts revealed: ammo, armor & more

Battlestate Games have given Escape from Tarkov players some long-awaited new crafting options in their Hideouts – including ammunition, medical supplies, and even some backpacks.

The aim of Escape from Tarkov is to build up your supplies by dropping into different raids, finding items, killing other players or NPCs, and then eventually getting out alive. Even though players had built up some significant stocks of supplies, Battlestate Games recently reset everything with their May 28 character wipe.

The wipe came as a part of 12.6 patch which introduced changes to the market system, steam audio, and the ability to lean while prone – among plenty of other changes. In the days following the updates, the developers have made some slight tweaks and given fans details about things they may have missed. Yet, their newest additions have come in plain sight via the Hideouts.

In their Hideouts, players can use the items they’ve found in raids to build up cash or craft things that can be pretty difficult to find in raids – though some fans have asked for more common items to be available too.

On June 5, the developers tweeted that they had added some new crafts in the form of Bandages, armor, vests, backpacks, ammunition, medical supplies, and different technological items – thus, giving players want they want.

Added new crafts in some Hideout areas:

-Lavatory: Bandage, Module 3M armor, Tarzan M22 vest, 60-round 6L31 magazine, Scav backpack

-Medstation: Morphine

-Workbench: 5.56x45 M856A1 ammo

-Int Center: Virtex processor, COFDM wireless transmitter, VPX storage drive#EscapefromTarkov — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) June 5, 2020

The changes were, unsurprisingly, well received by Twitter responses – though it wasn’t the only change that Battlestate revealed. Lead developer Nikita revealed some of the looting spawn rate changes that his team also introduced following the recent patch.

As players continue to descend on Tarkov for raids in order to build up their supply stocks again, the devs will, no doubt, continue to tweak things until they get as close as possible to the optimal level. With Tarkov, still, in beta, problems are to be expected so it’s worth keeping an eye for these smaller changes.