Escape from Tarkov Lighthouse expansion details: New bosses, locations, weapons, more

Battlestate games is gearing up to release a brand new expansion to the Lighthouse map in the next major Escape from Tarkov patch. Here’s everything we know about what’s coming.

Tarkov devs first announced that Patch 0.12.12 would focus on Lighthouse back in December 2021. In April 2022 they released a slew of new teaser images to show how close we are to the new content.

While we don’t have an official release date just yet, more and more info seems to come out about the new patch every day. Here’s what we know about the major additions coming in Escape from Tarkov’s Lighthouse update.

Expanded Lighthouse Map

The big news of this expansion is the fact we’ll finally be able to get to and explore the actual Lighthouse on the map of the same name. Previously, snipers would kill any player who tried to move across the bridge, and the Lighthouse itself was unreachable.

Along with the unlocked Lighthouse, there will be at least three new Raider bosses (more on them in a bit) and a new trader called the Lightkeeper.

Unlike the other traders (Prapor, Mechanic, etc.), you’ll have to seek him out on the Lighthouse map itself and bring specific items if you want to buy what he’s got on offer.

There will also be new areas around the Water Treatment Facility opening up for exploration, as well. Like the Lighthouse island, there will be new bosses here, too.

New Lighthouse bosses: Knight, Birdeye, Big Pipe

On April 5, Battlestate officially revealed the three new Raider bosses coming with the Lighthouse expansion: Big Pipe, Knight, and Birdeye.

Previously, Tarkov director Nikita Buyanov said the sniper boss would be located in the Lighthouse itself, and target players crossing the bridge just as the out of bounds sniper does now. Just looking at all three, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out Birdeye will most likely take that spot.

This leaves Big Pipe and Knight to fill out the areas around the Water Treatment Plant. Each will drop their own unique loot like other Tarkov bosses, but right now we don’t know what that will be.

New weapons: Rhino revolver, flare gun

So far, we know for sure that several variants of the the Chiapa Rhino revolver will be being added in the Lighthouse update. The six-shooter will also be getting a speed loader attachment, so players won’t have to spend time loading individual bullets.

There will also be several flare gun variants being added, which will allow players to call in their own airdrops. Nikita has indicated there will be different kinds of flares, but what exactly they’ll do remains unknown at the time of writing.

In addition to everything listed above there will also be new crafting materials and items added, graphics updates, and the option to change weekly and daily quests.

We don’t know exactly when patch 0.12.12 will be going live, but with devs teasing and testing all of this new stuff, it shouldn’t be too long. Having things go live with the next wipe could be a good guess, but we’ll just have to wait and see.