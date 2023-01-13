Escape From Tarkov hackers obliterated after notorious cheat finally shut down

One of the most popular Escape From Tarkov cheats has finally been taken down and it’s resulting in countless hackers getting instantly banned.

Escape From Tarkov is a competitive game at its heart and players spend hundreds of hours refining their skills and tactics.

As EFT is more hardcore and realistic than most FPS titles, it can take a long time to learn the mechanics, features, and strategies that lead to victory.

While most of the community enjoys this challenge, others prefer to cheat and use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage.

Well, one of the most popular Escape From Tarkov hacks has finally been shut down, resulting in countless bans and a lot of frustration for the cheaters

Battlestate Games Just like any FPS, Escape From Tarkov suffers from a lot of cheaters who ruin the experience for the community.

Popular Escape From Tarkov cheat detected & shutdown

AntiCheatPD is a Twitter account that specializes in gaining intelligence and information on cheat providers.

On January 12, they revealed that the biggest Escape From Tarkov third-party software had been shut down and the hackers in the cheat provider’s Discord have been left angry and frustrated.

One of the cheaters said that they’d had “5 accounts” banned already and another revealed that “all customers” had been suspended that are using the software.

This news was exciting for the Tarkov community who had noticed a huge spike in cheaters over the past few weeks. According to them, hackers were “everywhere” following the wipe and this was a “big W” for the anti-cheat.

As always, a new cheat will likely be created in the future that bypasses the detection, but for now, it means there are fewer hackers ruining matches in Tarkov.