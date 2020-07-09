Escape from Tarkov devs tease several new ammo types coming soon

Escape from Tarkov has teased fans with several new types of ammunition coming to game soon, including variants of the .45, 9mm, 7.62mm, and more.

The various Ammunition of Tarkov basically serves as a sort of secondary in-game currency. Sure, you can always buy what you need with actual cash, but that won't matter too much when the bullets start flying during an actual raid and you're trying to collect gear and loot.

Tarkov prides itself on offering players an extremely realistic FPS experience, and it's clear they're sticking with that as all of the new ammo types are specialty versions of already existing calibers.

This means we won't need any new weapons to use the new ammo, even though Tarkov should continue adding more guns, these should all fit with existing weapons already. The new types of ammo as shared by Battlestate are as follows.

.366 AP

.45 ACP Hydra-Shok

9x19mm QuakeMaker

9x19mm 7H31

.45 Lasermatch FMJ

.45 ACP AP

7.62x51mm M993

Thanks to Reddit user IN-N-OUT-, we know the basics about each new round (based on their IRL counterparts) and what kind of stats and effects they might come with.

The .366 AP will most likely be a low-penetration, high flesh damage-damage dealing bullet since it's a slug (a bulky, solid projectile). The .45 ACP Hydra-Shock will operate in a similar way, low pen, but high flesh damage if you do make it through to your target.

Next, on to the 9mm variants starting with the QuakeMaker, which is a very bizarre round that travels at subsonic speeds due to the high weight of the projectile, this means it should deal extremely high flesh damage but at the cost of very low penetration and bullet speed. The 9mm 7N31 is a Russian-produced armor piercing 9mm bullet that can compete with several similar rounds, like the 5.45x39 Steelcore at close range. Expect a high penetration stat for this one.

The Lasermatch FMJ .45 ACP variant is just a simple FMJ tracer bullet and nothing too groundbreaking, as we already have .45 full metal jacket rounds available now. For the .45 ACP AP we can't say exactly how it will work in-game, but again, expect high flesh damage since the .45 is a fairly large round.

Finally, the 7.62x51 M993 should operate similar to the 5.56 M995 round, able to ignore all body armor in the game and capable of one-shotting exposed enemies.

So, there you have it, we might not know exactly when these new ammo types are coming to Tarkov, but thanks to the game's focus on realism we can get a good idea of how they'll perform once they do arrive.