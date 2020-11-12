 Escape from Tarkov devs tease new weapons: Vector, UMP, more - Dexerto
Escape from Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov devs tease new weapons: Vector, UMP, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 11:05

by Lauren Bergin
tarkov-weapons
Battlestate Games

Escape from Tarkov is renowned for its realistic gameplay, and ahead of the Streets of Tarkov update, Battlestate Games have teased new weapons incoming.

Escape from Tarkov has become one of the most popular military simulation titles in the last few years, championed for its realism mixed with the high-risk-high-reward style of gameplay.

Fans were incredibly excited to hear that the game was expanding with the announcement of Streets of Tarkov, a new story location in the game. Yet, the release date still remains elusive, and there has been little said about the new update.

To keep building the anticipation, Battlestate took to Twitter and Instagram to share concept pictures of some new weapon designs.

Battlestate Games
A host of new weapons will be dropping in future Tarkov updates.

New weapon drops in EFT

In a series of conceptual photographs released by Battlestate Games via social media, Tarkov players were introduced to some familiar weaponry.

The pictures showed a vast array of new weapons, specifically feature the Vector, Mjolnir Mark 8, UMP and Sig MCX.

Vector

Mjolnir Mark 8

UMP

Sig NCX

Although the photographs released are all still conceptual, the thought of some new items being added to a game known for its large but infrequent updates is good news nonetheless.

How do I get these weapons?

While the pictures are certainly thought-provoking, their captions leave a lot to be desired. With the only writing being “#EscapeFromTarkov”, Battlestate are keeping the release date and the information surrounding these weapons close to their chest.

So who knows, maybe the release of these new weapons heralds Streets of Tarkov coming soon, but only time will tell. So grit your teeth and get excited, something big is coming.

