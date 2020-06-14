Escape from Tarkov devs reveal new map & changes for patch 12.7

The new Escape from Tarkov map has been revealed, and lead developer at Battlestate Games, Nikita Buyanov, has also revealed what they have planned for the next update, patch 12.7.

Battlestate has been on a roll in 2020 with frequent updates addressing players' complaints, adding new features and improving stability and performance in Tarkov.

They are continuing to ramp things up, unveiling their biggest map yet during the PC Gaming show, which will take the fight for survival to a more urban environment.

"It will be the biggest and most detailed location ever," Nikita explained, "there will be a lot of explorable buildings and underground [areas]. It's an attempt to recreate the realistic modern city."

A short preview of the map, showing a player entering an exquisitely detailed building and then checking out the view of the skyline, gives us a glimpse at what exactly Nikita is talking about.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKpvT7dz26s

What's coming in Patch 12.7?

In addition to discussing the new map, Nikita also dived into some explanation of what players can expect from the 12.7 update.

"12.7 is more like a technical patch. It will include the big addition called the expansion of Customs location. It will enlarge the overall area by 30, or ever 40%."

Then, in the next update (presumably 12.8), Battlestate will "totally overhaul the skill system," and introduce a new boss, Senator, who will be able to heal his partners and search for stashes.

"A really big amount of cool features are to come this year, we'll try to bring some new experiences for you," he concluded.

Unfortunately, no dates were given, but it could still be a few months away or more. After all, the most recent wipe in Tarkov was only a matter of weeks ago.