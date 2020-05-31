Escape from Tarkov devs reveal more changes after 12.6 patch

Battlestate Games have shared that they have added even more changes to Escape from Tarkov following the 12.6 update on May 26.

After over a year of waiting, Escape from Tarkov players were finally given the chance to start from a level playing field after Battlestate Games implemented a full character wipe on May 26.

The long-awaited wipe was not the only thing added to the game, however, as they also made many changes, that were well received, during the latest patch.

Advertisement

Escape from Tarkov’s 12.6 update introduced many new changes such as adding captchas to the flea market to reduce suspicious activity, as well as some new gameplay features and bug fixes.

Read More: Clever Escape from Tarkov trick to level up faster with no therapist

Battlestate devs were not finished there, however, and surprised fans by revealing that they had brought about some more improvements on May 31.

Advertisement

The EFT devs shared that they had made changes to the mechanic’s gunsmith quests and to some of the traders’ offers, which will help players a bit more during the early stages of their playthrough.

Some changes right after the 12.6 hit

- Mechanic's gunsmith quests now start from LVL5 (was 10)

- Changed many traders offers to be more easy-to-buy in early game (mk12 gasblock on LL1, Glock and magazines for It for roubles, increased restock count for various popular items — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) May 31, 2020

As well as increasing the restock count for many of the go-to items on the market, they revealed that they had made some looting improvements as well in the follow-up patch.

Flash drives now have an increased spawn chance and there are also more modding parts that have been added to the loot tables in Tarkov.

Advertisement

- Increased spawn chance for secured flash drives

- Added many more modding parts in loot tables

- Ordering more servers for OCE! Hold on, guys! More to come thanks for your feedback!#EscapefromTarkov — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) May 31, 2020

One of the most welcome changes was left till last, with Battlestate sharing that they would be making more OCE servers available shortly, which will likely be well received by many players, namely popular Australian streamer Pestily.