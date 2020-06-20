Escape From Tarkov devs reveal Flea Market changes in June 19 update

Escape from Tarkov devs Battlestate Games have revealed a few changes to the Flea Market following the most recent technical update, though, some fans aren’t too pleased with what has been changed.

With Escape From Tarkov being ever-changing, Battlestate Games are continually new updates to add new content, make sure that things run smoothly, and generally ensure that the shooter and looter title is balanced for both new and veteran players.

However, their most recent technical update has sparked a little bit of backlash after the devs decided to make some pretty big changes to the way the Flea Market works – specifically, with what items players can sell.

With the technical update dropping on June 19, the devs noted that now, players can only sell guns on the flea market if they were found in a raid. On top of that, the ability to barter with the flea market is also limited to items that are found in a raid.

This means that items that are looted following a kill on another player, are no longer eligible to be sold on the flea market. This has, obviously, upset a few players who had modeled their play style around killing enemies and selling the unneeded gear.

The technical update is complete.



Changes:



1. From now on you can sell guns on the flea market only if it was found in raid.

2. Barter on the flea market is only possible with found in raid items.

3. Various technical improvements of anti-cheat system https://t.co/beBQJEgAjj — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) June 19, 2020

Some players suggested that the flea market would completely become a thing of the past because of these changes as it has pretty much become rendered useless.

Others pleaded with the Devs that an update should be made to make enemy gear count as ‘found in raid’ items so that they can continue to play in the same way as before, but, perhaps, cut the prices of those items.

In the next update we will be removing the flea market and in 12.8 there will no longer be any loot or traders. — WayTooBasikkTTV (@WayTooBasik) June 19, 2020

You need to make it so if you kill a pmc there loot is considered found in raid, cause logically if you kill and get there loot in raid you technically found it in raid, it would make fighting so much more with it — Royal (@Royalxkillerx) June 19, 2020

However, some fans backed the changes from Battlestate, noting that the game is purposefully meant to be difficult and that these changes only ramp up the difficulty.

i love those complainments about this, but do they all know that this is a HARDCORE shooter, there are not much casual things, rip those casuals and go play cod :) (german english is best english!) — bobbleheadztv (@bobbleheadztv) June 19, 2020

The complaints make me laugh. Game is supposed to be hard. The game is built for you to die and not make it out. When you do you can still USE the PMC'a you killed gear or sell it to traders. Maybe make traders give more money or make ammo cheaper is only thing I'll give into — Jc Custer (@Jcuster28) June 19, 2020

Of course, with the changes only being in their infancy, it’s unknown as to whether or not the devs have considered reverting things.

We’ll just have to wait and see if it turns enough players off of playing Tarkov to be considered a major problem.