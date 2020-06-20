Warzone GTA 6 Modern Warfare Pokimane
Escape from Tarkov

Escape From Tarkov devs reveal Flea Market changes in June 19 update

by Connor Bennett
Escape from Tarkov devs Battlestate Games have revealed a few changes to the Flea Market following the most recent technical update, though, some fans aren’t too pleased with what has been changed. 

With Escape From Tarkov being ever-changing, Battlestate Games are continually new updates to add new content, make sure that things run smoothly, and generally ensure that the shooter and looter title is balanced for both new and veteran players.

However, their most recent technical update has sparked a little bit of backlash after the devs decided to make some pretty big changes to the way the Flea Market works – specifically, with what items players can sell.

The Flea Market and Traders are used to build up cash in EFT.

With the technical update dropping on June 19, the devs noted that now, players can only sell guns on the flea market if they were found in a raid. On top of that, the ability to barter with the flea market is also limited to items that are found in a raid. 

This means that items that are looted following a kill on another player, are no longer eligible to be sold on the flea market. This has, obviously, upset a few players who had modeled their play style around killing enemies and selling the unneeded gear. 

Some players suggested that the flea market would completely become a thing of the past because of these changes as it has pretty much become rendered useless.

Others pleaded with the Devs that an update should be made to make enemy gear count as  ‘found in raid’ items so that they can continue to play in the same way as before, but, perhaps, cut the prices of those items.

However, some fans backed the changes from Battlestate, noting that the game is purposefully meant to be difficult and that these changes only ramp up the difficulty.

Of course, with the changes only being in their infancy, it’s unknown as to whether or not the devs have considered reverting things.

We’ll just have to wait and see if it turns enough players off of playing Tarkov to be considered a major problem.