Escape From Tarkov devs confirm new mode is finally coming

Escape From Tarkov is set to receive a long-awaited Arena mode, however, the devs have confirmed new plans for the exciting addition to the popular FPS.

Escape From Tarkov is one of the toughest FPS games out there. There are brutal players awaiting their turn to rob you at any turn, ruining all your hard work, but the thrilling shooter is finally shifting its gameplay onto new ground.

An Arena mode has been highly anticipated for some time, but now, the devs have revealed it shall be receiving the standalone treatment.

Escape From Tarkov gearing up for a standalone Arena game

Developers Battlestate Games offered up an update on the forthcoming Arena mode on June 3, addressing new plans for the mode. Now, players can expect a brand new experience entirely.

“Escape from Tarkov Arena is a standalone game project – a session-based multiplayer first-person shooter for PC with all the known and beloved hardcore game mechanics of Escape from Tarkov,” they revealed.

“Players will take part in gladiatorial battles in various arenas of the city of Tarkov, organized by a mysterious group of Arena Masters led by the Host.”

The standalone game marks a drastic turn from the survival-based gameplay of the main game, offering a more casual experience. Owners of the Edge of Darkness pack are entitled to all future DLCs for Tarkov, which includes the upcoming Arena standalone game.

Players who have bought any other version of Escape From Tarkov will have to pay for access. No pricing has been revealed as of yet, but the game is expected to enter closed beta this fall.