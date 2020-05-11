Escape from Tarkov dev reveals Arena mode plans and new bosses

Escape From Tarkov’s Nikita has revealed that an Arena mode and boss fights are both in the works and coming later down the line, with the Battlestate Games team even working on voice lines for the bosses.

While Escape from Tarkov is an incredibly tense shooter and looter title, players can really only partake in raids – be it using their own equipment as a PMC or on a Scav run. There aren’t really any other game modes.

Players have suggested different additions in the past, be it a team mode like Team Deathmatch, or a Call of Duty-like Free for All with a scoreboard and kill limit. However, it appears as if some players will soon be getting their wish as the Escape from Tarkov developers have revealed a new mode coming later down the line.

Arena mode, where you’ll be able to fight a group of bosses, was revealed by Battlestate Games’ Nikita on the Escape from Tarkov Russian community podcast.

“Bosses are very cool. It's going to be very fun gunning them in Arena. There's going to be a mode in which you'll fight with a group of bosses,” the developer said, according to translations from Reddit user Sdueq.

Like other titles, each boss should be different, presenting different challenges at hand for the players taking them on. “With each new boss, we are trying to add new AI, new behavior. And it's going to be interesting how those AI's interact with each other,” Nikita added.

As any Tarkov player knows, there are currently four bosses in-game – Killa, Reshala, Glukhar, and Shturman. There is also a fifth in the works – Sanitar – who will occupy the Shoreline map. The bosses will, also, have voice lines at some point in the future as well.

However, when the voices and Arena mode will be released is a different question. The game is currently gearing up for the 12.6 patch but these additions seem like they will come much later down the line – perhaps when the game has a full release.