Escape from Tarkov dev confirms looting changes after 12.6 patch

Battlestate Games' lead developer Nikita Buyanov has confirmed new looting changes to Escape from Tarkov following the 12.6 patch on May 28.

Looting is one of the main sources for players to acquire new items, weapons, and gear in Escape from Tarkov. However, EFT fans noticed some major differences while hunting for new equipment following the long-awaited character wipe, on May 28, which returned everyone to a level playing field.

This has prompted a response from Battlestate's Nikita, who noted that there has been a significant change to looting spawn rates following the recent wipe.

Advertisement

One Tarkov player, u/EM1Jedi, pointed out that they had come across much less loot during their time on the game and even suggested that it could’ve been due to cheaters.

“I've noticed the past couple days, probably since day 3 of the wipe that there's a LOT less loot,” they claimed, “I'm guessing most of the loot has been stealth nerfed let me know.”

Advertisement

They received a lot of support with other players adding that they had faced similar issues, calling on Battlestate devs to address the current state of looting in Escape from Tarkov. Battlestate’s lead developer Nikita responded to the post, confirming that they had made some changes to Escape from Tarkov's loot spawn rate in their latest updates.

He explained that the chance of loot spawning was now much more random compared to the previous patch, which could explain why players have noticed some differences during their runs.

Card



Advertisement

“Loot spawn chances were randomized more," he explained, highlighting the wider range of loot drops, "it was 25-30% chance, now it's 10-60%."

Battlestate has also added some other changes to looting following the 12.6 patch, increasing the spawn chance for secured flash drives and some loot location changes as well.