Escape from Tarkov 0.12.7 AI update is giving players mountains of loot

Escape from Tarkov’s 0.12.7 patch made a number of updates to the behavior of AI NPCs in the game, and the results are apparently working out quite well for some players.

There was a lot more included in the latest Tarkov patch than just "Improved AI Behaviour" changes, but in addition to the Customs expansion, they’ve definitely been some of the most noticeable.

In particular, they've made the AI Scavs roaming around the various areas of Tarkov act vastly different than players were previously used to. The scavengers are now more prone to moving quickly, and they can rush players as a group. This new tactic has definitely overwhelmed some of us already, but it's paying big dividends for some.

Like a lot of things in Tarkov, it all depends on where you are. If you're caught out in the open by a hostile group of AI, you're going to have a bad time. But, as you can see in the clip below, some players have been able to corral the Scavs somewhat and take advantage of the new group rush tactic.

Amazing and hilariously appropriate S.T.A.L.K.E.R. music aside, the clip above does a great job of showing why some players are absolutely loving the new AI functions.

Obviously, if you're able to pull this off without dying yourself, there will be a nice pile of Scav loot waiting for you as a reward - definitely something to consider for your next bare-bones raid.

Even if you're fully kitted out and in no need of the low-tier loot Scavs usually have on them, this tactic can still definitely be useful for dealing with large groups of hostile AIs if they manage to spot you and decide to rush you.

It's currently unknown whether or not this strat would also work on Scav bosses or their followers, since they tend to act differently than your run of the mill AI.

If you do decide to test it though, let us know how it goes and whether or not it works on Twitter @Dexerto. We would suggest not bringing your very best gear to try it out, though.