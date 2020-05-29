6 tips & tricks to give you a head start after Escape from Tarkov’s wipe

Escape from Tarkov’s long-awaited character wipe is finally live, so here are some tips and tricks that can help you get ahead of your opponents early, whether you’re a new or returning player.

After Battlestate Games announced that they would be wiping all of the progression made by EFT players on May 28, many fans expressed their excitement to return to a level playing field once again.

As the character wipe will likely attract plenty of new and returning fans, Escape from Tarkov players will need any advantage they can get to get ahead of the rest of the pack early.

The latest wipe has reset all levels, clearing items, and weapons out of everyone's stash, however, for returning players, any saved weapon presets or examined items in players' handbooks will still be available, allowing you to get straight into the action without having to remake your preset guns.

While some players will be unsure on what exactly they will need to prioritize to progress at a good rate, one Escape from Tarkov fan u/rufio515 shared some top tips that can get you ahead following the server wipe.

How to level up fast in Escape from Tarkov

Quests - These should be one of your highest priorities while trying to progress after the latest character wipe. Quests are the fastest way to earn experience as a new Tarkov player as well as Trader rep and more money/items that can help you out. You should be aiming to complete as many as possible during a single raid and be on the lookout for future quest items when you can. Luck Scav Junkbox - Getting one of the boxes can be a massive help in the early game and you should look to buy one whenever you can afford them. The space they can provide for your stash is invaluable and can allow you to save any late-game quest items such as graphics cards and flash drives for when you need them. Redeem free New Year’s gift - For eligible players, the New Year’s gift can provide you with a great boost when starting from scratch. To redeem this gift you will need to choose your BEAR or USEC character in-game, log in to the official EFT website, select ‘receive additional equipment.’ You should be rewarded with an item case, money case, and more, which can be sold or put to use to improve your early-game experience. Scav Runs - While Scav runs can seem daunting to many new Tarkov players, they can net you with massive rewards when they’re played out well. It is definitely worth doing the Scav runs whenever they become available, and even some of the less popular looting spots can provide you with fantastic loot during your run. Night raids - These raids can also be a great way to level up fast and they, supposedly, have a lower density of players usually, making it much easier to get out alive with your loot. Night maps also severely reduce the vision of any Scavs in the area, making them much easier to play around compared to day-time raids. Upgrade your hideout - Leveling up your hideout should also be quite high on your priority list when it comes to starting fresh on EFT. You can do a lot from the comfort of your hideout, such as earning experience or bonuses. Working towards building a bitcoin farm can also be a massive advantage, particularly if you are unable to play Tarkov on a regular basis, as it will provide you with a solid stream of passive income that you can put towards future runs.

So there you have it! If you manage to follow along with all of these steps you should be well on your way to getting a head start over other EFT players and will likely make your progress back up in no time.

It is also worth noting that there were also some changes added to Tarkov's Flea Market along with the recent wipe, where you can now only trade items found in raids and from your hideout, making it much more important to upgrade your hideout compared to previous patches.

As players are frequently coming up with more ways to get ahead in Escape from Tarkov, we'll make sure to keep you updated on the latest tips and tricks for Battlestate's popular title.