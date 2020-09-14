ZombiUnicorn calls out "creepy" roommate for illegally filming her

Popular Twitch streamer ZombiUnicorn has called out her “creepy” male roommate for illegally filming her in their shared home.

ZombiUnicorn, real name Natalie Casanova, lives in California and, while live on stream, found a motion-detecting camera hidden in a cabinet of their shared kitchen, in her male roommate’s storage space.

Natalie first discovered the camera live on stream while cooking for her viewers. Looking for certain utensils, the streamer says she “opened the thing and there’s a camera staring at me,” calling it “creepy.”

Later on, while no longer on stream, Casanova decided to post a video about the ordeal on Twitter after having some time to try and figure out what was actually going on.

In the tweet, she said: “Being recorded (audio or video) in my own home without my knowledge or consent not only makes me feel unsafe, but it's illegal in California. Me and the other female roommate discussed it and it makes us uncomfortable.” She also directly addressed the roommate, who goes by Nelstar, by tagging him in the tweet and calling it “unacceptable.”

As she shows where the camera is positioned in the kitchen, ZombiUnicorn says the camera has “been there for the past month without our knowledge,” adding that, as Calfornia is a two-party consent state, it is actually illegal for him to be recording or filming audio of her and her roommate without their permission.

She adds that it’s “extremely creepy” and “very weird” for him to have the camera in there, especially as they don’t go into his cupboards and take his stuff.

This is unacceptable @nelstar15 pic.twitter.com/IgBstUgLXG — Nati Casanova Ⓥ BLM (@TheZombiUnicorn) September 14, 2020



This is unacceptable @nelstar15 pic.twitter.com/IgBstUgLXG — Nati Casanova Ⓥ BLM (@TheZombiUnicorn) September 14, 2020

While Nelstar didn’t offer a public statement by confirming or denying the allegations made against him, he did go on to make sure his Twitter was set to private and blocked ZombiUnicorn in the process.

In a later tweet, she says that she feels “completely violated” but that the situation “will be handled” — what that means exactly is not yet clear.