Zoe Laverne confirms she’s pregnant, but who’s the father?

Zoe Laverne has confirmed the rumors that she’s indeed pregnant, but after all the backlash she received for kissing a 13-year-old fan late last year, fans on social media are more concerned with who the father is.

Zoe Laverne is a controversial figure. It all started when a leaked video of her kissing a 13-year-old fan surfaced on the internet. Then, it snowballed when she admitted she “caught feelings” for him.

She’s been maligned ever since. However, she’s moved on, found a new boyfriend, and even returned to social media. But now she’s making headlines again, announcing she’s pregnant and confirming the long-standing rumors.

Zoe shared a picture of not one but two positive pregnancy tests on her Instagram. “Really excited to have y’all watch my baby grow!” she wrote. However, people were more interested in who the father was, fearing it could be the 13-year-old fan. Fortunately, it seems like that isn’t the case.

“This is the father of my child. Stop saying otherwise,” she wrote, with a second picture of her sitting next to her current boyfriend, Dawson Day. “How would that even make any kind of sense? Connor is 13. Nothing else happened besides a kiss.”

People also riled her up with comments like, ‘praying for that child.’

“Stay in [your] own business!” she wrote. “The amount of people that have the guts to talk sh*t about an unborn child is so upsetting and heartbreaking. Really shows the generation we are in and how a lot of you weren’t raised very right!”

Some people weren’t convinced the tests were real. So, she shared a picture of two more positive tests. “They’re very real!” she wrote. “If ya’ll want me to piss on another one while [I’m] live, let me know since you’re so interested.”

Zoe Laverne posted saying “they’re very much real” showing her pregnancy test. Her boyfriend sai “we couldn’t be happier.” pic.twitter.com/x19lC67XnL — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 23, 2021

Her boyfriend also commented on the pregnancy. “Well… we’re expecting! We couldn’t be happier,” he wrote. “And for the idiots talking sh*t, I am the father. Zoe and Connor didn’t do anything to have a baby. That’s impossible.

“And if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” he added. “That’s disgusting and a real low blow to talk shit ab an unborn child. It’s sickening. Please send positive vibes only!”

Given who she is and what she’s done in the past, the whole situation has left people feeling bitter and angry.

However, the key takeaway is that the pregnancy seems legitimate, and she is adamant her current boyfriend is the father.