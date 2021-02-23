Logo
Entertainment

Zoe Laverne confirms she’s pregnant, but who’s the father?

Published: 23/Feb/2021 5:48 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 6:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Zoe Laverne pregnant
Instagram: Zoe Laverne

Share

Zoe LaVerne

Zoe Laverne has confirmed the rumors that she’s indeed pregnant, but after all the backlash she received for kissing a 13-year-old fan late last year, fans on social media are more concerned with who the father is.

Zoe Laverne is a controversial figure. It all started when a leaked video of her kissing a 13-year-old fan surfaced on the internet. Then, it snowballed when she admitted she “caught feelings” for him.

She’s been maligned ever since. However, she’s moved on, found a new boyfriend, and even returned to social media. But now she’s making headlines again, announcing she’s pregnant and confirming the long-standing rumors.

TikTok star Zoe Laverne
Instagram: Zoe Laverne
Zoe Laverne came under fire for kissing an underage fan.

Zoe shared a picture of not one but two positive pregnancy tests on her Instagram. “Really excited to have y’all watch my baby grow!” she wrote. However, people were more interested in who the father was, fearing it could be the 13-year-old fan. Fortunately, it seems like that isn’t the case.

 “This is the father of my child. Stop saying otherwise,” she wrote, with a second picture of her sitting next to her current boyfriend, Dawson Day. “How would that even make any kind of sense? Connor is 13. Nothing else happened besides a kiss.”

People also riled her up with comments like, ‘praying for that child.’

“Stay in [your] own business!” she wrote. “The amount of people that have the guts to talk sh*t about an unborn child is so upsetting and heartbreaking. Really shows the generation we are in and how a lot of you weren’t raised very right!”

Some people weren’t convinced the tests were real. So, she shared a picture of two more positive tests. “They’re very real!” she wrote. “If ya’ll want me to piss on another one while [I’m] live, let me know since you’re so interested.”

Her boyfriend also commented on the pregnancy. “Well… we’re expecting! We couldn’t be happier,” he wrote. “And for the idiots talking sh*t, I am the father. Zoe and Connor didn’t do anything to have a baby. That’s impossible.

“And if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” he added. “That’s disgusting and a real low blow to talk shit ab an unborn child. It’s sickening. Please send positive vibes only!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dawson Day (@dawsonday_1)

Given who she is and what she’s done in the past, the whole situation has left people feeling bitter and angry.

However, the key takeaway is that the pregnancy seems legitimate, and she is adamant her current boyfriend is the father.

Entertainment

Nessa Barrett doesn’t want Josh Richards in any of her music videos

Published: 23/Feb/2021 5:09 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 5:33

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Griffin Johnson Nessa Barrett Josh Richards
YouTube: Griffin Johnson

Share

Griffin Johnson Nessa Barrett

Nessa Barrett doesn’t ever want to have boyfriend Josh Richards in one of her music videos, the TikToker turned musician told Griffin Johnson, because of how much impact he’ll have on the music and the video.

Griffin Johnson has been friends with Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards for quite some time. Just recently, he sat down with the lovebirds and asked them all kinds of interesting questions about their relationship.

It started with light questions like “Is Josh good at being romantic?” and “What was your first impression of Josh?” Hilariously, Nessa didn’t hold back and roasted him for almost three minutes straight.

However, things got pretty deep at one point, too. Griffin asked Nessa if she’ll ever let Josh be in one of her music videos. She giggled at first, which led them to believe that she didn’t want him to be involved at all. 

But as it turned out, they were right. Nessa stunned them with what they considered to be a rational and well-thought-out response. Here’s what she had to say and the reason why she doesn’t want Josh to be in her music videos.

Nessa Barrett doesn't know she's dating Josh Richards
YouTube: Josh Richards
Josh and Nessa have been together for quite some time now.

“I don’t want people to associate the meaning behind my songs with his name,” said Nessa. “Once I release music, it’s not only my song anymore. It’s everyone else’s who listens to it. So, I want them to kind of listen to the song and relate it to their life. Not to listen to the song and put my life into it.”

“Damn. I was not expecting that,” laughed Griffin. “I was [completely absorbed] in it. So, I take it you and Josh are never going to collab on a song?”

“I’m just taking music very seriously,” she replied, alluding to the fact that her music career means a lot on a deeper level. Griffin and Josh burst out laughing at the thought that Josh is probably too much of a clown and will taint her work.

The relevant part of the video starts at 3:10.

In the end, though, it seems like they both understood her reasoning. Nessa cares a lot about her music, and it shows.

Fans also loved the chemistry between the three of them. They praised Griffin for making the video and hinted they’d love to see him do the same thing with other influencers, too. But we’ll have to wait and see whether that happens.