Zaxby’s worker goes viral for memorizing customer’s insanely long order

An impressive fast food worker has gone viral after a TikToker revealed how her order was perfectly memorized at the drive-thru.

For those living in the Southern United States, Zaxby’s is a popular choice for a quick meal. The fast food chain offers a variety of chicken, sandwiches, and salads — and for one TikToker, it’s a weekly must.

Leora Gonzales revealed she has been stopping by her local Zaxby’s every Wednesday “for the last [six] years” with her son, who has OCD and always orders “the exact same meal”.

Now, her video is going viral with over 740,000 views already after Leora showcased how one of the servers had perfectly memorized her order.

The TikTok showed Leora going through a Zaxby’s drive-thru before she asked the server, Adrienne, for “her usual” with an extra large fries added on the end.

Without skipping a beat, Adrienne then perfectly recited Leora and her son’s order that the pair had been getting weekly for the past six years. And the order was not exactly short, leaving many impressed by Adrienne’s memory.

One commenter even thought Zaxby’s ought to take note of her hard work; “Give that woman a raise!”

TikTok: leoragonzales Leora Gonzales revealed she had been going to Zaxby’s every Wednesday for the last six years.

Leora also revealed in the comments that the workers previously worried about her on the weeks when she wasn’t able to come by, writing “I’ve sent my husband a few times to grab [the food] on his way home from work and the next week they’re like ‘Hey, where were you at?’”

However, some were skeptical that there was any impressive skill involved, with one person theorizing, “I bet they also have a paper on the wall with your description and order.”

