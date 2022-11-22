Yung Gravy updates fans on Sheri Easterling relationship status

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Rapper Yung Gravy has given fans an update on his “relationship” with Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, after the two showed off some PDA at the 2022 VMAs.

Yung Gravy involved himself in Addison Rae’s family drama over the summer after it was revealed that her father, Monty Lopez, was purportedly cheating on his wife, Sheri Easterling, with younger women.

Since then, Lopez and Easterling have separated, with Sheri seeming to get into a romance with American rapper Yung Gravy.

The two flirted back and forth online, prompting some outrage from Lopez, who challenged Gravy to a boxing match (which Gravy decidedly declined). Sheri and Gravy linked up in person for the VMAs, where they shared a smooch on the red carpet.

Article continues after ad

However, they haven’t been seen together since then, with sources claiming that they weren’t actually in a legitimate relationship in an October interview.

Yung Gravy says he and Sheri Easterling aren’t ‘official’

Now, the rapper has opened up more about his ‘relationship status’ with Sheri, saying that it’s a bit hard to be fully committed to someone when you’re traveling the world making music.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I was like, oh, I need a date,” Gravy said of the VMAs in a November interview with E! Insider. “But I guess everyone just assumes if you bring someone that you’re ‘together’ together. I needed a date, and we had flirted online before, and I invited her to come through.”

Article continues after ad

“She was a sweetheart. We had a good time. We are not ‘dating’ dating. I can’t really — it’s hard to date when you’re traveling all the time. But she was at my show in New Orleans. She’s a sweetheart.”

This interview follows a statement from a source close to Sheri in October, who claimed that their entire involvement was just a publicity stunt.

“It was very short-lived and they wanted to get people talking,” the source told E! News. “Sheri definitely was interested in him and loved the attention, but they both knew it wasn’t going to be anything serious.”

Article continues after ad

For now, it’s not looking like these two are an official couple — and Monty Lopez was apparently trying to get Sheri back recently, if his latest TikTok uploads are anything to go by.