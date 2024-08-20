Yung Gravy denies sliding into Hawk Tuah Girl’s DMs & shares receipts

Yung Gravy called out Hawk Tuah Girl after she claimed the singer asked her on a date, Gravy sharing screenshots of their conversation online as proof.

American rapper Yung Gravy is no stranger to flirtatious viral moments, the musician often having been linked to various high-profile names since his meteoric rise in the industry.

He was previously linked to Sofia Vergara following her split from Joe Manganiello. In 2022, he also went viral after he took Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, to the MTV Music Awards as his date.

Given this, it was no surprise to fans when TMZ reported that Hawk Tuah Girl claimed Gravy had slipped into her DMs and asked her out on a date.

“He wants to take me on a date, and I was like, nah,” revealed Hailey Welch in an August 19 video shared by TMZ.

Shortly after this clip went viral, Yung Gravy took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to shut down the rumors that he had asked her on a date.

Captioning the X post, “can’t be nice anymore lol”, Gravy shared a screenshot of an Instagram exchange between himself and Welch, revealing her claims that he asked her out on a date aren’t exactly correct.

The screenshot appeared to show how Welch was the one who initially slid in, sending Gravy the message “hello, Sir” at 1:30AM.

The rapper replied to her the following day, praising her and calling her a “certified top champ” for her recent successes.

He then explained that he wasn’t trying to “finesse” anything by reaching out but instead simply wanted to invite her to one of his upcoming shows so that she can “hear [his] country sh*t.”

Social media users are now slamming Welch for lying about Yung Gravy asking her out on a date.

One X user commented, “Why are people so f**king weird? You’re legit one of the nicest dudes, always mad respectful and decent. When did it become cool to sh*t on people for no good reason?”

Another added, “Bro tried to network with her, and she thought it was a date. Some people don’t deserve opportunity..”

Since his reply also went viral, Welch has now commented on Gravy’s initial X post, sharing her own screenshot of their conversation and stating, “Haha u messaged first.”

Her version of the screenshot reveals that Gravy did message her first despite him initially trying to hide doing so.