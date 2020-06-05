YouTube's 10 biggest channels

YouTube is one of the most popular websites on the internet and is full to the brim with talented creators and channels. Here are the top 10 most subscribed channels.

Topping the list we have the giant that is T-Series with 141 million subs. This is an Indian production company that creates Bollywood music and films. They famously took first after an ongoing race with Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg who sits in second place, but remains the biggest sole content creator on the site with 104 million.

In third and fourth place respectively we have children's channel Cocomelon and another Indian corporation in SET India with 82 million and 72 million while rounding out the top five is 5-Minute Crafts who sit at 66 million.