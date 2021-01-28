 YouTubers & influencers congratulate Halsey on pregnancy announcement - Dexerto
YouTubers & influencers congratulate Halsey on pregnancy announcement

Published: 28/Jan/2021 0:45

by Theo Salaun
Instagram, @iamhalsey

Singer-songwriter Halsey is pregnant – and social media, from influencers and YouTubers to countless fans, has lit up with congratulations for the beloved cultural sensation.

Ashley ‘Halsey’ Nicolette Frangipane is an American singer-songwriter with Grammy nominations, Billboard accolades and, above all else, a feverish social media following. Known for her activism and eclecticism, the musician has become a cultural icon with fans across the world.

That variety of fans is not restrained to just social media stans, either, as the singer has apparently amassed a ton of appreciation from fellow influencers. Some of the biggest names from YouTube and social media have popped up congratulating her, nestled between messages from the 36.9 million followers Halsey boasts throughout Instagram and Twitter. 

Posting a “surprise” Instagram carousel of baby bump pictures, the 26-year-old’s comment section is filled with verified check marks sending their love and joy. From established models (and fellow activists) like Emily Ratajkowski to YouTube superstars like James Charles, the support has been nothing short of overflowing.

In the replies to Halsey’s viral IG post, influencer Gabbie Hanna was joined by TikTok legend Addison Rae by sending an ecstatic “congratulations” message. Singer Olivia Rodrigo, whose “Drivers License” track has gone viral on TikTok, joined in too, but wasn’t satisfied with just one message.

In all caps (the pinnacle of excitement), Rodrigo sent a “YESSSS” before following up with a “SENDING U SO MUCH LOVE.”

Similarly uppercased, Charles chimed in with a reply that seems to concisely echo the sentiments shared by all of Halsey’s fans and friends: “CONGRATULATIONS AHHH.”

Aside from being happy about the idea of a mini version of Halsey entering the world, close fans are likely well-aware of how meaningful the moment is for her. The singer has been candid about her past with infertility and her desire for a child, as a 2015 miscarriage prompted the song “More” on her Manic album.

In the wake of such a harrowing history with the desire to bear a child, the news of Halsey’s pregnancy is certainly cause for celebration. Caps-locked congratulations are most certainly in order and few, influencers and fans alike, have held back in rejoicing with the singer and her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

“More,” too, can now be played with added joy. Some of its more expressive lyrics take on a new dimension, as a foreseeing welcome to her baby: “And when you decide it’s your time to arrive, I’ve loved you for all of my life.” 

Mythbuster’s Adam Savage perfectly recreates Kratos’ Axe from God of War

Published: 28/Jan/2021 0:26

by Tanner Pierce
Sony/Adam Savage

As a part of his ‘One Day Builds’ series, Adam Savage of Mythbusters fame perfectly recreated the Leviathan Axe from God of War (2018) as a present for his nephew on Christmas. 

Even though the game is about to be three years old this April, God of War is still somehow touching the hearts of fans, content creators and general celebrities across the world. In fact, i’s so influential that it’s now reached former Mythbusters hosts.

Adam Savage, who hosted the aforementioned show for many years and now runs his own YouTube channel, recently recreated the Leviathan Axe from the hit Sony Santa Monica-helmed game as a part of his One Day Build series.

Adam Savage
Adam Savage, formally of Mythbusters, recreated the axe from God of War as a part of his One Day Builds show on YouTube.

The program, which Savage has kept up for several years now, tasks the former Mythbuster with creating cool pop culture projects within the span of a single day as accurately as he can – and it’s safe to say that he hit the nail on the head with this one.

Over the course of the hour-long video, which was shortened for time constraints, Savage shows exactly how he made the axe, from cutting and shaping the wood to the formation of the blade, all the way down to the painting, which seemed to be the finishing touch that gave it a hyperrealistic look.

For the blade, no metal was used. Instead, he opted for a special kind of foam called Sintra, which is light, durable, flexible, and “perfect for cosplaying,” according to Savage. This was more than likely done for safety reasons – if it was made out of metal, it would probably be classified as a full-blown weapon and banned at potential conventions, regardless of how sharp it actually was.

The result of the whole process is an axe that looks like it was ripped right out of the game – and to say that it’s impressive is an understatement. Here’s hoping that Adam makes more of these game weapons in the future, because if this is anything to go by, then one can only imagine what he could do with other iconic video game artifacts.