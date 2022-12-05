YouTubers Daily Driven Exotics crash McLaren 720 GTR in ‘shocking’ dashcam video

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Damon Fryer, founder of YouTube car group Daily Driven Exotics, caught the moment his McLaren 720 GTR was crashed into by a Dodge Challenger in what he called a “shock” accident.

‘Daily Driven Exotics’ is a group of YouTubers who have combined their love of “exotic automobiles, action sports, and popular culture” to create a successful channel with over 3 million subscribers.

First started in 2012, founder Damon Fryer is hailed as the face of the channel and is often featured in the group’s videos about luxury cars… but on December 4, he took center stage in a jaw-dropping upload of a car crash that upended their usual, upbeat content with a harrowing accident.

Article continues after ad

In the video, Fryer can be seen driving his McLaren 720 GTR — a $300,000 sports car — at an exit for Long Beach and Laguna Canyon Road in Southern California.

DailyDrivenExotics capture “unfortunate” car crash on video

He had already gotten into the left lane to exit toward Long Beach, but several other vehicles didn’t merge into that lane until the last second, prompting Fryer to hit his brakes in an effort to slow down and allow the other drivers to safely change lanes.

However, a white Dodge Challenger behind him didn’t brake until he was right up on Fryer’s McLaren, rear-ending the sports car and careening off into the Laguna Canyon exit some feet away.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: dailydrivenexotics

Luckily, everyone involved in the crash was unharmed — something Fryer made sure to note in the recording of the incident.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“As long as no one’s hurt, it’s just a car,” Fryer said. “As long as no one’s hurt, this is just material sh*t. You can always live to build another car. I’ve done it a few times.”

The driver of the Challenger admitted fault and appeared to be genuinely remorseful for the ordeal, even letting loose a few tears while waiting on the side of the road saying: “It’s such a beautiful car.”

Fryer also urged his viewers not to harass the other driver, who he said was “devastated” and an “emotional wreck” as a result of the incident, saying: “I’m not mad at him. It’s just a car. We’re all okay.”

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, all parties walked away from the event unscathed, leaving viewers impressed at Fryer’s ability to keep a cool head despite the shocking accident that’s garnered over 700,000 views in just 18 hours.