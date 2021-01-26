YouTubers & artists pay tribute after Atlanta rapper 6dogs’ passing - Dexerto

Tributes and messages of remembrances are pouring in for Atlanta rapper Chase Amick, more famously known as 6 dogs, after the influential underground artist passed away at 21.

According to Everything Georgia, the young musician died by suicide, reported on Tuesday, January 26. As someone who made a name for himself in SoundCloud’s libraries of tracks, 6 dogs helped many like him navigate their young music careers.

He was said to be a friend to many in the space, and was a beloved creator both inside and out of the studio. He was a respected artist, with hits and popular videos throughout the years that included ‘Flossing,’ ‘Faygo Dreams,’ and more.

Since the news of his passing, YouTubers and artists with similar upbringings or stories as 6 dogs’ paid their respects as another promising rapper raised out of the SoundCloud scene has passed.

“RIP 6 dogs,” BOYFRIENDZ member Aaron Puckett, known as lil aaron, said. “Real underground legend. Made it all the way to Benny Blanco off of some internet rap songs. Forever the goat.

“Rarely met anyone from the SoundCloud scene in that era that was just positive and nice to everyone like 6 dogs was. Always had some inspiring shit to say. even if it was random af. such a nice kid. gone way to fucking soon.”

Popular YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and artist Corpse Husband was dismayed at the news. “RIP 6 dogs this shit fucking hurts,” he wrote on Twitter.

6dogs… gonna miss you man.

Until we meet again. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DrU74oSYhW — nessly. (@nessly24k) January 26, 2021

Rest In Peace to a beautiful human being 🤍 pic.twitter.com/I7kJdCdFS0 — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) January 26, 2021

RIP 6 Dogs. This shit was the soundtrack to a lot of great times a few years back. Sad as fuck. https://t.co/82W4AVVyhf — adam22 (@adam22) January 26, 2021

6 dogs’ reach was profound to many. A rapper born in a creatively stifling world who’s outlet and coping mechanism to depression was the music he made, something many musical upstarts could relate to.

In 2017, he told Masked Gorilla, “I was super depressed, you know, I still feel some type of way sometimes but for the most part I’m straight now, but I just needed an outlet.” It would be a sentiment that he would draw from in his music and messages to fans.

It’s unknown what will become of the artist’s upcoming album that he was looking forward to releasing. 6 dogs’ cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).