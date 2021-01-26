 YouTubers & artists pay tribute after Atlanta rapper 6dogs’ passing - Dexerto
YouTubers & artists pay tribute after Atlanta rapper 6dogs’ passing

Published: 26/Jan/2021 23:33

by Alan Bernal
6 dogs passing soundcloud
via Underground Underdogs

Tributes and messages of remembrances are pouring in for Atlanta rapper Chase Amick, more famously known as 6 dogs, after the influential underground artist passed away at 21.

According to Everything Georgia, the young musician died by suicide, reported on Tuesday, January 26. As someone who made a name for himself in SoundCloud’s libraries of tracks, 6 dogs helped many like him navigate their young music careers.

He was said to be a friend to many in the space, and was a beloved creator both inside and out of the studio. He was a respected artist, with hits and popular videos throughout the years that included ‘Flossing,’ ‘Faygo Dreams,’ and more.

Since the news of his passing, YouTubers and artists with similar upbringings or stories as 6 dogs’ paid their respects as another promising rapper raised out of the SoundCloud scene has passed.

“RIP 6 dogs,” BOYFRIENDZ member Aaron Puckett, known as lil aaron, said. “Real underground legend. Made it all the way to Benny Blanco off of some internet rap songs. Forever the goat.

“Rarely met anyone from the SoundCloud scene in that era that was just positive and nice to everyone like 6 dogs was. Always had some inspiring shit to say. even if it was random af. such a nice kid. gone way to fucking soon.”

Popular YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and artist Corpse Husband was dismayed at the news. “RIP 6 dogs this shit fucking hurts,” he wrote on Twitter.

6 dogs’ reach was profound to many. A rapper born in a creatively stifling world who’s outlet and coping mechanism to depression was the music he made, something many musical upstarts could relate to.

In 2017, he told Masked Gorilla, “I was super depressed, you know, I still feel some type of way sometimes but for the most part I’m straight now, but I just needed an outlet.” It would be a sentiment that he would draw from in his music and messages to fans.

It’s unknown what will become of the artist’s upcoming album that he was looking forward to releasing. 6 dogs’ cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).

Pokemon fans think PewDiePie’s new VTuber avatar looks like a Gym Leader

Published: 26/Jan/2021 23:07

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield protagonist challenged by PewDiePie avatar.
Game Freak / YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg went viral after Pokemon fans drew comparisons to his VTuber avatar and Trainers from the Nintendo RPG.

PewDiePie stunned fans after his return from his month-long break in January,when he announced he was turning off his facecam in favor of a digital avatar for the foreseeable future.

The Swede went viral when the Pokemon community couldn’t help but notice that his new VTuber character looks awfully similar to Trainers from the wildly beloved Game Freak RPGs.

Screenshot of PewDiePie Vtuber avatar.
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie’s new VTuber avatar sparked comparisons to the Pokemon franchise.

PewDiePie’s new avatar looks like a Pokemon character

Kjellberg debuted his new VTuber look during a Minecraft stream on January 25. The YouTuber quickly went viral on social media platforms as Pokemon fans began to claim he looked like a generic character from the games.

“Why does pewdiepie’s vtuber avatar look like he’s going to run up on me and demand a pokémon battle?” one fan wrote on Twitter. Many agreed with the comparison, with another user joking, “I bet he’s that one trainer that just has multiple of a single pre-evolution, and then a final of the second evolution.”

Another viral tweet said that the creator’s new digital avatar looked like a generic NPC from the Game Freak RPG. “Pewdiepie’s vtuber avatar looks like a generic pokemon game npc,” they said.

Screenshot of PewDiePie avatar as Pokemon tweets.
Twitter
Several tweets compared the YouTuber’s new avatar to Pokemon NPCs.

While PewDiePie’s new digital avatar was inspired by popular creators such as Dream or Corpse Husband, many viewers couldn’t help but notice the similarities between it and random trainers featured in the Nintendo games.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield protagonist challenged by PewDiePie avatar.
Twitter: @ProxFallout / Game Freak
Pokemon fans couldn’t help but compare PewDiePie’s new avatar to an NPC from Sword & Shield.

Kjellberg is actually quite a big fan of the Pokemon series. In a November 2020 upload, the star was thrilled when a fan made a custom holographic Trading Card Game item featuring his photo.

While not intentional, Pewds’ latest comedic stunt has left Nintendo fans in stitches. Only time will tell if the 31-year-old will continue to rock the new avatar look or drop it altogether. But for now, it’s inspiring some pretty hilarious memes.