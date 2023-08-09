YouTuber’s AI version of MrBeast allows you to chat with him online

YouTuber Jesse Wellens has taken advantage of recent technological advancements to create the AI version of MrBeast… and you can even hold your own conversations with him!

Artificial Intelligence has come a long way, with various discussions surrounding the capabilities of AI feeling more relevant now than ever before.

Taking things a step further, YouTuber Jesse Wellens has now debuted his new podcast with an AI rendition of MrBeast.

Having “analyzed hundreds of hours of MrBeast content,” fans can now engage in online discussions with the philanthropist… well, at least the AI version.

Wellens announced the news on Twitter, revealing that AI MrBeast had been interviewed in the debut episode of Not a Normal Podcast.

“Expect the unexpected and brace yourselves for some AI-driven fun!” the podcast’s description read. Wellens also clarified that no money would be made of MrBeast’s likeness, with the goal being to “start a conversation.”

MrBeast himself (the real one, not the AI) responded to the news, writing, “What in god’s name is this.”

In his interview, AI MrBeast gave his podcast hosts tips on how to improve their channel, encouraging them to “dig a big hole, drop a train in it” or give away free cars to their subscribers.

Not only that, but fans can now chat to AI MrBeast themselves through Telegram. We tried it out and asked him if he had anything he’d like included in the article. This is what he had to say:

“I’m grateful to have such amazing fans who support my crazy adventures. Connecting with all of you is the best part of what I do, and I’m always excited to chat, whether it’s in person or through the magic of AI. Thanks for being part of the MrBeast community!”

