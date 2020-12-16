Logo
YouTuber ZHC surprises Zach King with custom van – but at a cost

Published: 16/Dec/2020 17:51 Updated: 17/Dec/2020 6:29

by Alice Hearing
YouTuber and artist ZHC has surprised TikToker Zach King with his very own custom-painted van – but in order to keep the vehicle, he had to complete a difficult challenge. 

ZHC is known for his insane artwork, often done to a huge scale, which he gifts to fellow creators in the form of their very own custom-painted luxury items. In the past, ZHC has given Addison Rae her own custom Jeep, Charli D’Amelio an iPad and MacBook, and Mr. Beast a custom Tesla.

The latest internet superstar to get an amazing gift from ZHC is former vine star-turned-TikToker Zach King, best known for his slick magical illusions, which has amassed him a jaw-dropping 53 million followers on the app.

This time around, ZHC and his team of artists painted a colorful and detailed rainbow splatter design onto a white van over several days to surprise Zach. On the back of the van, the team glued on two canvases on each of the back doors to make it look like paint was going onto the canvas.

Zach and ZHC lived inside the van for 24 hours

The design wasn’t restricted to just the exterior, as the van was pimped with wooden paneling for the walls and a light-up ceiling to look like a starry sky. They also added in a mini-fridge, a lamp and a TV.

However, keeping the van came with a catch: ZHC gave Zach, his girlfriend Michelle, and himself the challenge of living inside of the van for 24 hours, and if any of them stepped out, they had to gift the colorful van to one of their subscribers.

Stepping inside, both creators regretted not having gone to the toilet first as they were forced to pee inside plastic cartons the entire time. For food and drink, they ordered directly to the van or bought takeaway from a drive-through restaurant.

Throughout the day, the pair stopped off to chat to subscribers and passers-by, handing them custom painted iPhones as well as handfuls of cash. In the evening, they entertained themselves by going to see a movie at a drive-in.

To Zach’s relief, they managed to stay inside the van the entire time, and he was able to use the van for one of his illusion videos.

‘Simp’ banned: Twitch takes aim at “derogatory words” in new policy

Published: 17/Dec/2020 4:49

by Isaac McIntyre
twitch simp ban under fire
Freepix / Twitch

Twitch is now banning users who write words like “simp,” “virgin,” and “incel” in chat, following new updates to the Amazon-owned platform’s terms of service, and warned they won’t hesitate to “take action” against repeat offenders.

The new policy, first shared on Twitter by Rod “Slasher” Breslau, is set to go into effect across the website on January 22. Once it has been officially enacted, any Twitch user who uses the terms “negatively” will face consequences, and possible permanent bans.

“Using terms like simp, incel, or virgin as an insult to negatively refer to another person’s sexual activity is not allowed under this new policy,” Sara Clemens, Twitch’s COO, explained during the platform’s “Town Hall” livestream.

“In addition to the policy change, we’re also proactively denying emotes that include the term ‘simp,’ and we will keep doing that [into 2021].”

While the ban on terms like “simp” and “incel” has taken the internet by storm on Dec. 16, there’s also a number of other words now banned in Twitch’s updated harassment policy.

Using any of these “sexually-focused terms” ⁠— including ‘whore’ and ‘virgin,’ two examples given by Twitch ⁠— in a repeated manner that “negatively targets” other users will result in a permanent ban from the Amazon-owned platform.

“Making derogatory statements about another person’s perceived sexual practices or morality” will also be a bannable offense once the policy begins in 2021.

Twitch “simp” ban goes down like lead balloon

Needless to say, Twitch’s decision to target these words specifically ⁠— especially while the controversial DMCA saga is still not resolved ⁠— has gone down like a lead balloon with much of the streaming community across Twitch and Twitter.

The move has been dubbed by some “easily the most ridiculous thing ever,” while many popular Twitch streamers have come out in direct opposition to the change.

“Can’t imagine gamin’ with the boys and not roasting the shit out of em,” NICKMERCS joked, which earned him a reply of “virgin” from TimtheTatman. Courage agreed, however, adding they “may as well start gaming while muted.”

Neeko added she “needs to find a new word” to say on stream, and offered up “kings” as a replacement for ‘simps,’ and “manbaby” instead of ‘incel.’

Twitch has not yet confirmed how they will enforce the ban around “simp” and other now-banned words. Dexerto suspects it may fall to stream moderators, but that has not yet been confirmed by anyone from the Amazon-owned platform.

The new Twitch policy is set to begin at 10am PT on January 22, 2021.