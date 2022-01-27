YouTuber told her comments are disabled because of her “child-like appearance”

YouTuber Chloe Donald has responded to claims that the comments are being disabled on videos because of her “child-like appearance.”

In 2019, YouTube announced that it was going to start turning off comments on videos featuring children in an effort to curb predatory messages, and in turn, improve the safety of minors on the website.

Since then, the company has continued to crack down on posts violating their policies — punishing accounts that continue to break them.

However, YouTuber Chloe Donald has since revealed that YouTube has intervened with some of her videos, possibly due to her “child-like appearance” — despite being over the age of 18.

Chloe Donald reveals why YouTube is disabling her comments

On January 26, the Scottish YouTuber revealed that she had been having issues with the company disabling comments.

“You cannot make this up. My YouTube comments keep getting turned off by YouTube themselves,” it reads. “I chatted with them and told me why… I look too young!?!?!?!”

After Chloe explained the issue, the image attached to her tweet shows the support agent’s reply.

They said: “I understand where you are coming from, and about that, there are instances where the child safety protocols are triggered due to child-like appearance, or minor like appearance.”

Chloe has responded to replies to the post, confirming that she has verified her age — a requirement in order to receive ad payments as she is a partner with over 50k subscribers.

The YouTuber has also made it clear that she doesn’t mind being called young, but that the “child-like appearance” comment sounded like an insult.

Chloe Donald has gained popularity over the years with various gameplay videos, vlogs, and G FUEL reviews on her channel as well as being one of the only creators sponsored by Roman Atwood’s company “Smile More.”

As a matter of fact, she’s currently in Ohio living in Atwood’s house.

YouTube has yet to make a statement regarding the comments made to Chloe, so we’ll just have to wait to see if the issue is resolved.