YouTuber threatens to “bash couple’s skulls in” if they didn’t buy him food

A YouTube prankster is under fire for threatening a couple with a rock after they were kind enough to give him food.

Prank YouTuber Tre Sellers is once again finding himself in hot water after one of his latest videos included him warning a couple that he only spared their life because they bought him a meal.

Social media pranks have spiraled out of control in 2023, with TikToker Mizzy breaking into people’s houses and JiDion trespassing on college property all in the name of content.

Article continues after ad

Now, Tre Sellers has once more stepped into the controversial limelight in a fresh video where he left a couple completely rattled by his disturbing remarks.

YouTuber under fire for threatening couple with rocks

In the video, which has since been reposted across Twitter, Sellers approached a couple eating outside and politely asked for money to buy food.

After a woman named Fonia made the kind gesture of buying him a meal, he thanked them by grabbing a large rock and walking back to their table.

Article continues after ad

“I wanted to say thank you so much for giving me that food. I want to give you this rock,” he joked, causing the duo to nervously chuckle. “Now, if you didn’t give me any money to get food, I would have bashed both your skulls in with that rock.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This caused the couple to go eerily quiet, and as Fonia began to pack up her things, Sellers continued with this diabolical monologue.

“Life is about choices, and you made a valuable choice. You decided to spare money for that meal, and I’ve decided to spare your lives.”

Article continues after ad

At this point, Fonia’s date stood up and demanded Sellers leave, even threatening to hit him with the rock for talking like that.

Luckily, the woman made sure no violence occurred, but things could have ended quite badly if the couple wasn’t as forgiving.

Footage of the “prank” soon spread online, with many praising the couple for how they handled the situation while condemning Sellers’ antics. So far, his clip still remains on Instagram among other videos, such as one where he pulled a knife on a woman as a “joke.”

Article continues after ad

In another scary incident, a streamer had a gun pulled on him for pretending to pour gasoline on cars in a parking lot.