YouTuber Taylor Caniff accuses Bryce Hall of attacking two minors

TikTok star and Sway House member Bryce Hall may be in the news for his raucous, quarantine-breaking parties, but it seems the internet star may have another legal battle coming his way, according to a fellow entertainer.

Bryce Hall made headlines after being charged by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer for breaking the city’s ordinances to throw huge house parties, such as the LA Health Order and the Party House Ordinance.

While both Hall and fellow TikToker Blake Gray could be facing up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine for their folly, that isn’t the only trouble Hall seems to have gotten himself into, as told by former Viner and YouTuber Taylor Caniff.

Paparazzi from the Hollywood Fix caught up with Caniff while eating at a restaurant on August 31, where the internet star opened up about some other potential legal drama that could be making Hall’s life even more difficult in the near future.

According to Caniff, Hall had attacked two minors — one of whom comes from a “very wealthy family,” although he didn’t drop any names (likely due to legal reasons).

“We’re cool now, but obviously, the kid’s gotta watch what he’s doing,” Caniff said of his relationship with Hall. “I know he’s got a couple of lawsuits definitely coming his way. A few — punching some little kids in the face and s**t.”

“I can’t say the kid’s name, but it’s gonna be out there,” he continued. “He punched a very young kid with a very wealthy family in the face.”

While Hall has yet to speak out about these allegations, fans and critics alike are expressing shock and concern regarding the situation, with many taking aim at Hall for yet another legal blunder amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his rambunctious house parties.

However, Hall has previously admitted that he “deserves to be punished” for throwing his late-night ragers; and considering one of his recent tweets, which read, “Everything is different now,” it’s quite possible TikTok’s high-profile partier is undergoing a change of heart.