YouTuber streams toilet world record attempt after a month of solitary confinement

YouTuber Norme, known for his marathon stream where he didn’t sleep for 200 hours, is now broadcasting from the toilet and trying to stay on the seat as long as he can.

Back in August, YouTuber Norme went viral across social media after staying awake for over 200 hours on stream, leaving viewers concerned.

He was streaming on Kick and YouTube when both platforms ended the broadcast, banning him from the sites in the process.

After recovering from this attempt, Norme decided to go live in “solitary confinement” for a month while in a room without a single light to see if it would make him go insane. That stream has since ended, and Norme has already started his next endeavor.

Norme begins broadcasting from the toilet

Announced on Thursday, November 21, Norme has set off to break the world record for the longest time sitting on a toilet.

Alongside his efforts, Norme launched a new cryptocurrency and says he won’t leave the toilet until it reaches a 50M market cap. At the time of writing, Norme is only streaming on Twitter/X – but he may show up on another platform before the goal is met.

Users quickly flocked to the comments on Norme’s post to share their thoughts about the record attempt, with some telling him to quit going after harmful records.

One said: “Stop doing this sh*t to yourself, dude.”

“Didn’t someone go paralyzed for being on the toilet too long?” another asked.

A third replied: “Yo man put the seat down and you can actually go for days.”

Guinness doesn’t have a dedicated record category for Norme to beat, however, a man went viral back in 2019 for sitting on the toilet for 116 hours – or right around five days.

He was allowed to get up for five minutes every hour to stretch and use a real toilet, though he could accumulate those minutes to dedicate time for sleep.