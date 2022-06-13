YouTuber Slim backs out of Ryan Taylor boxing match due to eye damage from alleged scuffle

YouTube star Slim Albaher has dropped out of his boxing match with fellow influencer Ryan Taylor after a personal scuffle between the two creators allegedly resulted in serious damage to Slim’s eye.

Slim Albaher is a YouTuber with a fair history in boxing. The creator, who boasts over 616,000 subscribers, has a 3-0 record and scored all his victories by TKO.

Recently, it was announced that Slim would be involved in a boxing production called ‘Kingpyn.’

Slim’s opponent was slated as Ryan Taylor — an influencer who notably headbutted his opponent on the Showstar USA vs UK card back in March.

Advertisement

The press conference for this bout, which was initially penned for Saturday, July 16, saw some heated tensions; Slim claimed that “no one wants to work” with Taylor, which prompted his opponent to throw a water bottle at his head.

Things didn’t die down after that. Instead, Taylor and his group pulled up to Slim’s hotel lobby in London, where the two got into a physical altercation following a discussion between their respective camps.

Video from the ordeal shows Taylor pushing Slim into a table, knocking him to the ground. After recovering, Slim threw a feint and Taylor lashed back with a kick before getting Slim into a headlock, while Slim repeatedly punched at Taylor’s head in an attempt to get free.

Advertisement

I was Jumped in London. I will release the story with proof in one hour pic.twitter.com/3ELBHvrWhB — Slim Albaher (@SlimmySlim94) June 12, 2022

Slim explained the ordeal in a YouTube video on June 12, where he alleged that his eye had suffered a detached retina and severe swelling as a result of Taylor’s punches during the scuffle.

“I got hit so hard in the eyeball,” Slim claimed. “…for a few minutes, I couldn’t see out of my left eye, and I still have trouble seeing out of my left eye. It’s humiliating. I’m really upset.”

Slim went on to state that doctors had warned him against participating in combat sports due to the injury. He has since exited the Kingpyn boxing event, while Taylor claims he’s already scored a replacement opponent for the bout.

Advertisement

His opponent Ryan Taylor claims that Slim initiated the fight and he will allegedly remain on the card to fight a new opponent pic.twitter.com/r3JeI4XDGq — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 13, 2022

Unfortunately, it looks like Slim won’t be getting back in the ring anytime soon, although he still has plans to box when he heals.