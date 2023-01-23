YouTuber mocked for claiming you should have a Lamborghini in your 20s

A YouTuber is being mocked after a TikTok video of him claiming everyone should own a Lamborghini in their 20s because of how easy it is to get $200,000 went viral on the app.

Over the last few years, TikTok has provided an increasing number of people with ways to make money — sometimes a rather significant amount — through promoting what they do for a living.

That includes dropshipping, with people ordering items from websites like AliExpress for cheap and selling them for a profit.

YouTuber Sebastian Ghiorghiu recently found himself under fire after a clip of him went viral on another creator’s TikTok page claiming everyone in their 20s should have a Lamborghini.

YouTuber mocked after claiming it’s “incredibly easy” to get $200k

Uploaded on January 20, the TikTok clip has been viewed over one million times.

“If you’re a guy in your 20s and you don’t have a Lamborghini, you should actually sit down and have a serious discussion with yourself as to why you don’t have a Lambo,” he said.

“I realize now that it’s so incredibly easy and there’s so much money out there and $200,000 relative to what is out there is chump change.”

Viewers quickly took to the comments, mocking the creator’s comments in the process.

One user replied: “I deal with very wealthy people all the time, all their children are out of touch with reality like this kid.”

“Extremely out of touch with reality,” another user replied.

“There’s no way people like this actually exist,” a third commented.