YouTuber Matthew Santoro "in shock" after all his belongings are stolen

YouTube star Matthew Santoro shocked his viewers with a sobering video on July 27, in which he admitted that all of his belongings — besides what he was able to fit in a suitcase — had been stolen from the trailer of a moving truck.

Santoro boasts a fairly large presence on YouTube, where he has garnered over six million subscribers due to his “listicle” videos, in which he breaks down topics like “50 amazing facts” or “10 banned YouTube channels.”

However, his most recent upload took a sharp turn from his usual repertoire of content, with the influencer announcing that all of his belongings had been stolen during his move from Los Angeles to Toronto, Canada.

According to the YouTuber, the trailer that housed his things had been stolen from the truck of the moving company he’d hired.

“Every single thing I have in this world is gone,” Santoro explained. “The only stuff I have left is what I was able to bring with me in a single suitcase back to Toronto.”

Aside from a few shirts, a single pair of shoes, toiletries, his computer, and camera, the YouTuber has nothing — and what's worse is that some of what was stolen are irreplaceable.

“It’s not the fact I have nothing left,” he said in a Tweet about the theft. “It’s that some things can’t be replaced. Family pictures of my Nona who passed. My YouTube plaques from 2014. All the raw footage from my old videos. None of it can be replaced.”

Despite his harrowing circumstances, Santoro claimed he was most upset that his cats’ beds had been taken in the mix, and attempted to mitigate the loss by recognizing that “it’s just stuff” and “at least [I] have my health.”

He likewise claimed that he felt the moving company was a bit shady from the outset, claiming that they’d tried to overcharge him, among other offenses.

But, for the sake of potential legal action, he declined to name the company in question or speak more on his experiences with them.

Thus far, the YouTuber has been met with an outpouring of support from fans after this terrible theft has left him “in shock” and without any of the things he’d hope to move into his new home.