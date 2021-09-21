YouTuber Lauren Southern explains why she was banned on Twitch

Lauren Southern has been banned on Twitch over one of her stream titles, explaining the reason behind her ban on September 20.

Lauren Southern hasn’t been one to shy away from controversy in the past, a political activist and YouTuber who regularly shares her views to her 600,000 YouTube subscribers and counting.

She’s also a bestselling author and filmmaker, with her book “Barbarians: How The Baby Boomers, Immigration, and Islam Screwed my Generation” releasing in December 2016. Her latest effort, “The ABC’s of Morality,” was created to “combat the woke takeover of children’s literature with wholesomeness instead.”

Looking to build out her online presence, Southern has also taken to Twitch to stream occasionally, but during a debate panel on the platform, her account was banned.

Advertisement

While the ban is only temporary, Southern explained what exactly had happened, clearly a bit confused as to their reasoning.

Read More: Judge sides with Twitch over Phantloml0rd ban in final lawsuit

“Well. I just got banned off Twitch. Lol,” she wrote in her initial tweet, though no explanation had been provided up to that point.

Around an hour later, she provided an update on the situation. “So looks like it’s a temporary suspension for ‘hate speech,’” she said. “I was invited on a panel discussing whether Transgenderism is a mental illness, and I just put the panel discussion topic in the title of my video.”

So looks like it's a temporary suspension for "hate speech" – I was invited on a panel discussing whether Transgenderism is a mental illness, and I just put the panel discussion topic in the title of my video lmao. — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) September 20, 2021

Lauren confirmed that the suspension is a temporary one, though how long she’s restricted from broadcasting on Twitch remains to be seen.

Advertisement

With the date of her suspension arriving on the same day as the Canadian federal election, there’s no doubt Southern had other things on her mind — but we expect to see her back debating on Twitch before long.