YouTuber Kwebbelkop doubles down with AI content creation revamp despite early criticism

Popular YouTuber Kwebbelkop has doubled down on his AI content creation plans with a new revamp of his AI project despite early criticisms.

Jordi Maxim van den Bussche, more commonly known by his internet alias Kwebbelkop, was under fire back in August after announcing that he was launching a new project, “Kwebbelkop AI”, to feature in gaming videos on his behalf.

This AI reveal in August also came with the announcement that he will no longer be showing his real face in his YouTube videos, intending to fully replace himself with his AI.

However, after a wave of criticisms, Kwebbelkop has since doubled down on this AI content, canceling the original project and replacing it with a revamped “Kwebbelkop AI 2”.

“I decided to share Kwebbelkop AI with the world when he wasn’t 100% ready,” Kwebbelkop said in his September 24 announcement video. “Everyone that has ever said about Kwebbelkop AI has been heard, every bit of criticism.

“That’s why we decided to train a brand new Kwebbelkop 2.0 model, with every bit of feedback we received,” Kwebbelkop said.

Viewers of his announcement video may have sensed something was off, however, with the out-of-sync audio and Kwebbelkop’s stiff and slightly exaggerated movement, that is because the video itself was made with this new “Kwebbelkop AI 2” program.

The second iteration of his AI is a photorealistic version of himself, replacing the previously animated caricature AI that was initially announced in August.

“One of the arguments that I kept hearing over and over was that they wanted to see me, the real me,” Kwebbelkop said in his video, which was what prompted him to go to the realistic AI route.

As for when viewers can expect the change, Kwebbelkop answered a comment in response to his announcement tweet, revealing it is expected to take another six to nine months until it’s up and running with their new AI editor.