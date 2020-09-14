YouTuber JaackMaate joins Joe Rogan & Addison Rae with Spotify deal

British YouTuber Jack 'JaackMaate' Dean has announced he will be following Addison Rae and Joe Rogan with an exclusive Spotify podcast deal.

Jack’s podcast “Happy Hour,” began almost two years ago and is hosted by Jack alongside Stevie White. Happy Hour has had several high-profile guests in the past including KSI, Miniminter, Joe Weller, Vikkstar123, and even comedian Ricky Gervais.

Jack tweeted the news saying: “Can’t quite believe that a silly little podcast I do with my mate and is edited by my girlfriend, has just been signed by Spotify!

“This is one of my greatest achievements ever, and none of it would have been possible without you guys supporting the show. Thank you, immensely."

Jack also clarified that for fans of the show’s YouTube channel, five clips will still be released on the platform each week.

Jack and Stevie spoke about their deal with Spotify in more detail on the podcast’s YouTube channel where they revealed that within the first 6 months of doing the podcast, they cut a financial loss. Jack said that the deal was life-changing on a personal level for him.

He said: “Spotify has, let's put it out there, offered me a lot of money for this show, life-changing amounts of money that no one out there watching would turn down."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfNlJgK0rlU

The YouTuber continued: "I’m a 27-year-old man that has worked my ass off on YouTube for 12 years. I have a little bit of savings, but it's not crazy I want to move out of my rented place and buy a house with my partner Fiona and settle down and have a lovely time.”

Popular podcaster and YouTuber True Geordie congratulated Jack, as did Football YouTuber Spencer Owen.

Big well done to @Jaack on getting his podcast signed by @SpotifyUK fully deserved! 🙌🏼 — True Geordie (@TrueGeordieTG) September 14, 2020

In July it was announced that TikTok star Addison ‘Rae’ Easterling and her mom Sheri ‘Nicole’ Easterling signed with Spotify’s Parcast to make Mama Knows Best, a brand new podcast about the viral personality's home life.

Joe Rogan’s immensely popular JRE podcast moved exclusively to Spotify this month in a multi-year deal with the platform.