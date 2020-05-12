YouTuber Gabbie Hanna pleads with her stalker to leave her alone

YouTube star and music artist Gabbie Hanna recently revealed that she is being stalked in a series of desperate tweets, pleading with the stranger to leave her family alone.

Gabbie Hanna is a popular face on YouTube, boasting over six million subscribers due to her humorous vlogs and original songs.

However, internet stardom isn’t all sunshine and roses, with many online entertainers experiencing serious breaches of privacy as a result of their popularity — an issue that Hanna is also, unfortunately, suffering from.

The YouTuber opened up about her current struggle with a stalker in a Tweet on May 8, where she revealed the “worst” part of the entire ordeal to her 2.7 million followers.

“The worst part of having a stalker is the paranoia,” she admitted. “It makes it hard to engage with fans, because you never know if it's the person that hurt you behind the keyboard. You can block them time and time again, but they'll find a way. They always find a f**king way.”

That’s not all; the star went on to plead with her stalker to leave her and her family alone, claiming that she doesn’t know what the individual wants, should they have some sort of ulterior motive for their stalking.

“This is me pleading with you, knowing you're reading this,” she continued. “Please, PLEASE leave me alone. Leave my friends, family, and fans alone. I don't know what you want from me, I don't know what you're looking for or waiting for. PLEASE let me live in peace.”

While there’s no information or clues as to who the stalker might be, Hanna does boast her fair share of haters, having been the subject of internet vitriol after former friend Jessi Smiles came out with a slew of allegations against her fellow content creator.

Although there’s no telling if Hanna’s stalker is an angry critic or an overly enthusiastic fan, she isn’t the only entertainer dealing with such a dilemma as of late; YouTubers the Dolan Twins also revealed they’ve hired “full-time security” to handle stalkers in a video posted the same day as Hanna’s Tweets.

No matter the case, it’s never okay to invade someone’s personal privacy, even if they share their lives with fans online.